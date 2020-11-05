How to use TamTam for PC Free- Windows 10, Mac

Download TamTam Messenger on PC and add friends, family, or colleagues into group chats. You can do it either privately or publicly.

What is the TamTam PC app

TamTam for PC is a communication app designed for cahtting among friends and family. TamTam users can make voice and video calls, chat in groups, read and create channels (like on Telegram), as well as share different content with each other.

The app is owned by a Russian company named Mail.Ru. The app was developed as a rival to Telegram app in the Russian Market.

Can it really replace Telegram in Russia

It is curious that after the release of TamTam for Windows on the market It was not being seen in Russian Media or the social media Platfroms. But it all changed, when the Tagansky District Court decided to block Telegram on the territory of the Russian Federation. The messenger then launched an active advertising campaign, urging Telegram users to go to TamTam PC app.

On the day of the decision to block Telegram, the representative of Platform said that ”more than 40,000 channels were created in the messenger in two days, and in total TamTam has more than 160,000 channels.”

Recently there have been a lot of fake channels and app copies of the Platform. You have to be careful when trying to download or use the app on your device. Only download the app from trusted sources

Some features of the app

You can chat with your friends and family from your contacts address book. Or you can find people nearby to make new friends. To create a group chat, TamTam allows members to limit up to 20,000, which is almost unlimited.

Even if the internet connection is slow, you will still be able to connect with people. the app allows up to 100 people in a group voice call. There is an option to create a voice call link that you can share with people to join the call.

You can easily make HD quality video calls with up to 100 members. Similar to voice calls, video calls work fine even in slow internet connection.

It uses the TLS cryptographic protocol to protect your chats, calls, and data. Its robust protection algorithm makes it useful for personal and business use.

You can access messages and media files shared on that channel. It’s as easy to create your channel as it is to subscribe to the existing one

The platform has smartphone apps as well as PC client apps. You can access your chat calls from any device with perfect synchronization with all other devices.

It will let you choose who can connect with you via voice or video call, and who can add you to the group chat. You can set your profile to high privacy so that strangers won’t send you messages.

How to Install TamTam Messenger app on Windows and Mac

You need to install the BlueStacks emulator on your PC Complete the installation of the emulator on your PC by following the on-screen instructions. On the startup, it may take some time depending on your internet connection Open the PlayStore app inside the emulator Search for the TamTam Messenger app Click on the install button to complete the download process

Start using the app on your Smartphone as well from this LINK