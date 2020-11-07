As the new Samsung Galaxy W21 Smartphone has been released in China, people have been wondering whether or not there will be an International launch as well. We also don’t know if there is going to be an international launch but what we have is the New Galaxy W21 5G stock wallpapers. We have compiled them for you and you can download Samsung Galaxy W21 stock wallpapers from below

Download Galaxy W21 Stock Wallpapers

All these galaxy W21 stock Wallpapers are in HD resolution. So, if you’re in a search to find high-resolution wallpaper for your PC, then you’ll definitely love using these images. Below you will get a preview of these 3 stunning still wallpapers and one moving wallpaper, and will also provide you with a Google Drive link.

Preview

Now you have got an idea from the preview that which wallpaper collection you want to download. You can download Samsung Galaxy W21 Stock Wallpapers below.

Google Drive

About Galaxy W21 Smartphone

Samsung W21 5G smartphone was launched on 4th November 2020. The phone comes with a 7.60-inch touchscreen primary display with a resolution of 1768×2208 pixels. It also features a 6.20-inch touchscreen as its second display, with a resolution of 816×2260 pixels.

The 5G smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor. It comes with 12GB of RAM. The Samsung W21 runs Android 10 and is powered by a 4500mAh battery. The smartphone supports wireless charging, as well as proprietary fast charging.

It runs One UI 2.5 based on Android 10 and packs 512GB of inbuilt storage. The phone is priced at ($3,019). There’s no word on a global launch for the device. Samsung’s W series traditionally only sells in China, so it is very unlikely to come to the international market

