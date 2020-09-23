Xiaomi will be releasing its Poco series’ new phone Poco X3 in a few days. The mobile phone is a budget device with lots of good features. We have compiled Poco X3 (NFC) wallpapers for the enthusiasts. You can easily download the Xiaomi Poco X3 Stock wallpapers from here. Give your device a new and refreshing look with Poco’s Stock Wallpapers.

Xiaomi Poco x3 Stock Wallpapers

Poco X3 NFC stock wallpapers are available in FHD+ resolution for download, which you can use on your iPhone, iPad, and other Android Phones. These beautiful wallpapers are best suitable for all full-view display phones.

You can Download Xiaomi Poco X3 Stock Wallpapers from this LINK

Preview of Xiaomi Poco X3 Stock Wallpapers

You can get the Preview of these beautiful Xiaomi Poco X3’s Wallpapers below.

About Xiaomi Poco X3 (NFC)

The Xiaomi Poco X3 is packed with 6 GB and 8 GB RAM along with 64 GB, 128 GB, and 256 GB internal storage options. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm SM7150-AC Snapdragon 732G Octa-core processor. The display of the smartphone is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and comes with a 6.67 inches and 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution.

The device consists of a water-repellent coating (IP53 rating) and supports Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by). The smartphone is fueled by a Non-removable Li-Po 5160 mAh battery + Fast charging 33W.

The smartphone runs on the Android 10.0 operating system with MIUI 12. The Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC comes in various colors such as Shadow Gray and Cobalt Blue. It is enabled with NFC, and Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, with USB On-The-Go.

Some of the key features of Poco X3: