Flo tracker for PC – How to use Free on Windows 10, Mac

What is the Flo Tracker PC app?

Flo Tracker for PC is a women’s health app, that supports women at each stage of their reproductive cycle. It tracks menstruation, cycle prediction, preparation for conception, pregnancy, early motherhood, and menopause.

This smart, simple app tracks your period, ovulation, and fertility. Featuring reliable fertility and ovulation calendars, the app uses machine learning for improved accuracy. Flo also notifies you about favorable days for conception; tracks your cycle, period, and PMS symptoms; and presents all of your data in handy charts.

How does It work?

Flo Tracker for Windows app has paired with InData Labs to collect and analyse the information submitted by its millions of users to create overriding menstrual trends that can be applied to everyone, while still treating each user as an individual.

All you have to input your moods, days of menstruation, and heaviness of your flow, along with any other symptoms. The artificial intelligence system then collates your experiences with the millions of other data points on its central system to accurately predict your upcoming fertile days (which show up in blue) and the days of your next period (which show up in red). Simple, really.

Pros

Useful health information including advice on managing menstrual pain, heavy menstrual bleeding, diet/exercise around menstruation, and other relevant information.

Has an alert if the period is late.

Both menstrual and pregnancy tracking modes. a calendar and graphing.

Monitor menstrual flow, libido, mood, menstrual symptoms, and other factors influencing the cycle.

Allows monitoring of predicted ovulation using calculations, vaginal discharge, and basal temperature.

Can sync with fitness wearables and other health and fitness apps. Can join the Flo community board to ask questions or make comments.

Reminders for contraceptive pills, depot injections, and others. Option to password protects the account.

Cons

Does not alert the user if emergency contraception should be considered

The majority of special features (including predictions and written content) are only available to Premium users.

No option to sync to your partner’s device.

This app has Push Notifications, with limited ability to tailor the content of these.

How to Install the Flo Tracker app on Windows and Mac

You will need to install the BlueStacks emulator on your PC. Run the Exe file on your PC to complete the installation of the emulator. Open the PlayStore app from the home screen of the emulator. Search for the Flo Tracker app and click on the install button. Log in using your Google ID to start the download process.

FAQs

Is Flo Tacker PC a good pregnancy app?

Do you have to pay for Flo period tracker?

Flo period diary makes accurate predictions of menstruation, ovulation, and fertile days. It’s the first free period tracking app for Android, pregnancy calculator, fertility calendar, ovulation calendar for womеn that uses machine learning

How accurate are period tracking apps?

The prediction error is 2.6 days, down from the 5.6 days of apps that don’t use this new artificial intelligence software. What this means is Flo can improve irregular cycle predictions by 54.2%.