Looking for a new wallpaper? Then make sure to give a try to the new Huawei Mate 40 Pro Stock Wallpapers. I have compiled them for you. You will be able to download the Huawei Mate 40 Pro Stock Wallpapers

Huawei has announced the Mate 40 Pro and Pro Plus, its latest flagship devices following the P40 series from earlier this year. The phones mark the debut of Huawei’s new flagship 5nm Kirin 9000 chipset and include curved 6.76-inch 90Hz OLED displays and 50W wireless charging. Alongside them, Huawei has also announced the Huawei Mate 40.

Download Huawei Mate 40 Pro Stock Wallpapers

Mate 40 Pro brings a set of new built-in wallpapers. and if you are looking for a way to download the Huawei Mate 40 Pro Stock wallpapers we have got you covered.

And these wallpapers are now available to download for other smartphones as well. Talking about the numbers, then Huawei Mate 40 pro has seventeen new stock wallpapers. All wallpapers look gorgeous, yes, you’ll love using these images on your smartphone’s home screen or lock screen. If you’re thinking about the quality of images, then these wallpapers are in 1080 X 2400 pixels resolution.

Preview

Here you can check the low-resolution preview images of these wallpapers.

The device also packs a number of cool new stock wallpapers, which are now available to download. Here you can download the Huawei Mate 40 pro Stock wallpapers from the Link Below

Google Drive

About Huawei Mate 40 Pro and its variants

Although Huawei’s phones have been difficult to use outside of China because of the lack of Google’s apps and services, its recent flagships like the P40 Pro and P40 Pro Plus have continued to offer excellent camera performance. On paper, the Mate 40 Pro series looks to continue the trend.

The Mate 40 Pro Plus has a 50-megapixel main camera, a 20-megapixel ultrawide, an 8-megapixel periscope camera with a 10x zoom, and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera with a 3x zoom. In total, Huawei says the phone offers up to 17x optical zoom.

Internally, the phones have Huawei’s new Kirin 9000 chipset, which the company claims is the world’s first 5nm 5G processor. The chip pairs an 8-core CPU with a 24-core GPU. The Mate 40 Pro Plus comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, while the Mate 40 Pro has 8GB and 256GB, respectively. Both carry 4,400mAh batteries and support 50W wireless charging at speeds rivaling Xiaomi’s Mi 10 Ultra. They also have 66W wired charging and reverse wireless charging to let you power up accessories or other handsets.

Pricing

The Huawei Mate 40 is priced at 899 euros for the sole 8GB + 128GB variant and is offered in Black, Green, Mystic Silver, White, and Yellow colour options.

The Huawei Mate 40 Pro is priced at EUR 1,199 for the sole 8GB + 256GB variant and is offered in the same colours as the Mate 40.

Lastly, the Huawei Mate 40 Pro+ comes in a single 12GB + 256GB variant that costs EUR 1,399. The phone is available in Ceramic Black and Ceramic White color options.

The Specs of 40 pro

‘Space Ring’ camera design

162.9 x 75.5 x 9.1 mm

Weighs 212 grams

Eye-catching Mystic Silver

6.76-inch flexible OLED panel

1344 x 2772 resolution

Waterfall display design

Dual hole-punch cutout

Kirin 9000 chipset – 5G and 5nm process

8GB RAM

256GB storage

4400mAh battery

66W fast charging – 50W wireless fast charging

