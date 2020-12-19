Looking for a way to download Samsung Galaxy S21 Stock Wallpapers for your Smartphone. You can install the Stock Wallpapers here easily.

It looks like the Samsung Galaxy S21 launch date is January 14, with an expected release date of January 22. Not only this, but you can also grab the wallpapers of the upcoming Galaxy S21. Here you can Download Samsung Galaxy S21 Stock Wallpapers for your smartphone.

Download Galaxy S21 Stock Wallpapers (Leaked)

It may not have been long since the launch of the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, but we’ve already seen some massive leaks. And now, even Samsung has started dropping hints about what to expect from future phones.

The Galaxy S21 is Samsung’s upcoming flagship device and is set to be announced on 14 January. Samsung will announce three variants of the phone: the Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, and S21 Ultra. In the meantime, leakers have already published renders showcasing the phone from every angle, and now we have the first wallpapers based on these renders.

All these wallpapers are of 4K Quality, and are visually very stunning. We have compiled for you the animated Stock wallpapers as well which you can download.

You can download the official stock wallpapers of the Samsung Galaxy S21, based on the latest renders of the phone. Download from this LINK.

Preview

Here you can preview the stunning wallpapers of the Samsung Galaxy S21 smartphones. The number of wallpaper corresponds to the image you see below. Have fun!

About Galaxy S21 smartphone

Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S21 series in a few weeks, but the trio of upcoming flagships has been leaked once again. Now, press images of the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ have been published, offering a look at the two devices from almost every angle, along with the colors in which they will be sold. The visual differences between the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ are minimal, though.

Highlights include S Pen support and 10x optical zoom for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, a striking new look for the camera block on all three phones, and of course more power than you’ll probably know what to do with.

Colors

Samsung will sell the Galaxy S21 in four colours. The Galaxy S21+ will be available in fewer colors, but it will have a glass back, instead of the plastic one that Samsung has reputedly chosen for the Galaxy S21. The other main difference between the two devices is size, with the Galaxy S21+ supposedly having a 0.5-inch larger display than the Galaxy S21.

Camera

Undoubtedly, the redesigned rear-facing camera housing is one of the more striking elements of the Galaxy S21 series. The new renders show that the frame of both devices wraps up to the edge of the camera house, unlike many other smartphones. The effect is less noticeable on the white and silver version, but it looks particularly striking with the gold and purple one.

Both devices are expected to arrive with the Snapdragon 888 in the US, and perhaps China. However, most markets will receive Exynos 2100 variants. The same applies to the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Samsung will unveil all three devices on January 14 at a Galaxy UNPACKED event – probably another live-streamed one.

Samsung Galaxy S21 price

Samsung made a gamble with the Galaxy S20 line by not offering a cheaper Galaxy S20e variant in the $700 to $750 range. Instead, the cheapest Galaxy S20 was $999.

The rumors suggest that S21 models could be cheaper than their predecessors. But other sources have noted that the prices will start in the same range as before, which means we would be looking at S21 $999 / £899 / AU$1,499 for the entry-level model.

Final Thoughts

That it folks for the rumored galaxy S21 stock wallpapers. Most of the things mentioned above have been stricty based on rumors surrounding the upcoming flagship device which include the Stock Wallpapaers as well. But if the past experiecnces are to go by, then most probably the leaks are going to be somewhat accurate. But we will and try to upadate it as things become official.

Below are the leaked previews of the Smasung Galaxy S21 and S21 ultra smartphones.

Check out our OnePlus Nord N10 G5 Stock Wallpapers Here.