With the help of my simple and to the point guide, you will be able to learn Enable/Disable Facebook Profile Picture Login.

Whenever you buy a new Android or iPhone device and log in on Facebook. You prompted to setup Profile Picture Login, If you remember back in the days it was called one-tap login.

Things are upgraded and now it’s called Profile Picture Login and in this post, you will get know how you can Enable Or Disable Profile Picture Login on FB.

Let’s Dig in:

On Facebook today, most people who are active while using Facebook need to be logged in every time. To reduce the login time, Facebook added a new profile picture login feature for web-based users.

After launching this one-tap login feature, some users like it, but others don’t like it for privacy reasons. Although we enable login with a profile picture on FB, it saves a profile picture in the web browser and you do not need to type in your email address or mobile phone number to log in.

This feature is not good if you use your Facebook profile secretly on the office computer, because the login in the browser you are using saved your thumbnail profile picture.

Main Profile Picture Login Setting:

Open Facebook on a web browser. Head over to the Settings and then Security. Click on the ” Edit ” in the “Profile Picture Login” area. From here you can “Turn off profile picture login” or “Turn on profile picture login” as desired.

For Android, head over to the Settings. “ Apps ” “ Facebook ” “ Storage ” “ Clear data “

For iPhone, Head over to the Settings. “ Storage & iCloud Usage ” “ Manage Storage ” “ Facebook ” “ Delete App “ “ re – install “



Once you are through with this, all you need to do is log-in again in the Facebook app on Android & iOS devices.