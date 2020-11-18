Facebook Gaming for PC Free – Windows 10, Mac

Facebook Gaming on PC app welcomes you to a new world of play. Share in the joy and fun of rooting for top streamers as they play the world’s biggest games.

Its been a few years since Facebook entered the 120 billion-dollar gaming industry. It launched the Facebook Gaming for Windows app where users can both pick back up that old Words With Friends game. The users can watch their fifth or sixth-favorite Call of Duty streamer click heads.

It’s an ambitious app aimed at helping you produce and interact with gaming content just as much as you consume it.

Facebook Gaming for PC app lets you watch friends, strangers, or professional gamers stream themselves as they play pretty much any video game on their phone or other platform.

This can range from high-profile console games to more casual Facebook titles. Users are encouraged to comment and join a community of other fans and, often, to donate.

You can follow any streamer, getting alerts when they’re online, or you can choose to follow a game, which will offer you a variety of streams to let you learn more playing techniques.

Other Competitors

The dominant platforms for video game streaming are Twitch, owned by Amazon, Google’s YouTube, which has a dedicated video game streaming section, and Mixer, owned by Microsoft

The iOS Version and Apple Controversy

Facebook has launched its iOS version of its gaming app. This launch on the iOS platform has not been without any controversy. Facebook along with Microsoft have criticized Apple for its app store policies. Due to these Facebook has had to remove the app’s mini-games feature to pass Apple’s strict App Store approval process. Facebook isn’t happy about the compromise.

PROS

Easy mobile broadcasting

Play Facebook games with friends and stream cloud games

Pulls from your existing Facebook interests

Popular exclusive streaming personalities

CONS

Limited iOS version

Few monetization options for broadcasters

Standalone app feels redundant compared with Facebook

You can use this app on your smartphone as well. Watch your Favorite gaming streams or play your favorite mini game, just follow this LINK