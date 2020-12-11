How to turn on Gyroscope in Call of Duty Mobile

Gyroscope is one of the most useful sensors for any game like the Call of Duty Mobile. If your phone or laptop has the Gyroscope sensor and you have not turned it on, this guide is for you. The steps to turn on Gyroscope in Call of Duty Mobile on Android, iOS, and Windows are given here. Before you enable Gyroscope in COD Mobile, let me tell you what Gyroscope is and how it can improve your game.

Gyroscope – What’s the use in Call of Duty Mobile?

Gyroscope is a device that has a disc mounted in a way that can spin rapidly about a particular axis which can alter in any direction. When you tilt the wheel or disc, the axis is not affected and this is how gyroscopes are used to maintain a reference point and stability in the navigation systems or stabilizers.

The purpose of the Gyroscope in a smartphone is somewhat similar. The gyroscope in phones and laptops, particularly in the ultrabooks, is supported by the accelerometer. The Accelerometer in the phones detects the orientation of the phone and the Gyroscope adds further information to the information provided by the Accelerometer by keeping a track of rotation or twist. Gyroscope uses the X and Y-axis to determine the current position of your device.

When you are playing Call of Duty Mobile in the default settings, the Gyroscope is turned off. In this mode, you use a wheel or the rotation button on the screen to look around in the game. For example, when you title the phone upward while playing COD Mobile, you will see the sky, when you will tilt downward, you will see the ground. The view changes with the movement, tilt, and pan of your phone.

With the Gyroscope turned on, you will not use the rotation button/wheel anymore. You will only move your phone in your desired and required direction to look around in the game.

There are gamers who like playing the games with Gyroscope, and then there is a major chunk of gamers who do not like it at all. The reason is, with the Gyroscope turned on, you always have to be moving and when it comes to using weapons in the game, your movement has to be extremely accurate. I am talking about the movement of your hands while you are playing the game. The Gyroscope cannot be used at all if you are sitting stable in one state or if you are lying down. To play the game without moving, you should have the Gyroscope turned off.

If you have finally made a mind to use Gyroscope in Call of Duty Mobile, you will find the upcoming steps useful. Take a look and enable it right now.

Turn on Gyroscope in Call of Duty Mobile

Open Call of Duty Mobile on your phone. Click on the Settings gear icon at the top. Go to the Basic tab. Scroll down and find Gyroscope. Now turn on the Gyroscope for the entire game or turn it on for ADS. Start the game. Tilt the phone up, down, left, and right to look around now. That’s all.

Turning on Gyroscope in Call of Duty Mobile

Turn on Gyroscope in Call of Duty Mobile in Gameloop or BlueStacks

Open Gameloop or BlueStacks emulator on your computer. Now open Call of Duty Mobile. Click on the Settings icon. Go to the Basic tab now. Scroll down and turn on Gyroscope. Start the game now. Move your Ultrabook to look around in the game. That’s all.

Conclusion

That’s all. You have successfully enabled the Gyroscope now. Using the same guide, you can turn it off as well. Remember that if your device doesn’t have a Gyroscope sensor, the Gyroscope option will be grayed out and you will not be able to change its settings. For any questions/queries, feel free to use the comment box below. I will try my best to get back to you as soon as possible.