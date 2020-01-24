Download Latest Call of Duty Mobile APK & XAPK

COD Mobile fans can download the latest Call of Duty Mobile APK & XAPK from here. The latest version of COD Mobile at the moment is 1.0.10. COD Mobile is currently at its Season 3.

Call of Duty Mobile is out across the globe now. The game was in beta testing for a few months. Before that, Call of Duty Mobile was in the alpha stage and the game was named “Call of Duty Mobile: Legends of War”. Call of Duty enthusiasts, who have been playing this game for the past few years, were eagerly waiting for the official launch of the game for Android and iOS operating systems. Activision started the official rollout last week. The game has now become the top game in the Google Play Store and App Store’s charts.

If you haven’t played Call of Duty Mobile yet and you also happen to be an FPS, Action, Battle Royale lover, then let me tell you that you are missing something huge. COD Mobile has urged a number of players to switch from games like PUBG Mobile. It looks like while COD Mobile is there, PUBG Mobile is going to become a thing of the past.

Call of Duty Mobile comes with high-quality graphics, intrusive controls, amazing gameplay, an impressive battle royale mode. On top of all these goodies, the game comes for free.

Official COD Mobile Description

Official CALL OF DUTY® designed exclusively for mobile phones. Play iconic multiplayer maps and modes anytime, anywhere. 100 player Battle Royale battleground? Fast 5v5 team deathmatch? Scary Zombies action? Sniper vs sniper battle? Activision’s free-to-play CALL OF DUTY®: MOBILE has it all. FREE TO PLAY ON MOBILE Console quality HD gaming on your phone with customizable controls, voice and text chat, and thrilling 3D graphics and sound. Experience the thrill of the world’s most beloved shooter game, now on your phone for easy on-the-go fun. BELOVED GAME MODES AND MAPS Play iconic multiplayer maps from Call of Duty®: Black Ops and Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare®, available for the first time for free. Or squad up with friends in a brand new 100-person battle royale survival map. Join the fun with millions of players from all around world! CUSTOMIZE YOUR UNIQUE LOADOUT As you play CALL OF DUTY®: MOBILE you will unlock and earn dozens of famous characters, weapons, outfits, scorestreaks and pieces of gear that can be used to customize your loadouts. Bring these loadouts into battle in thrilling PvP multiplayers modes like 5v5 team deathmatch, frontline, free for all, search and destroy, sniper battle, and battle royale. COMPETITIVE AND SOCIAL PLAY Use skill and strategy to battle to the top in competitive Ranked Mode or to win the most Clan prizes as you play with friends. Compete and fight against millions of friends and foes in this thrilling free to play multiplayer shooter. CHOICE AND COMPLEXITY Whether in gameplay, events, controls, or loadouts, CALL OF DUTY®: MOBILE offers complexity and depth in an ever-changing experience.

Have what it takes to compete with the best? Download CALL OF DUTY®: MOBILE now!

Although this game has already had its global rollout, it may still not be appearing in the Play Store in some countries. If you are facing any kind of issues with the installation of COD Mobile through the Google Play Store, you may download its APK and XAPK to install it manually.

You can find the Call of Duty Mobile APK & XAPK here. The instructions to install the COD Mobile APK and COD Mobile XAPK are also given below.

Before you download Call of Duty Mobile Android APK, let me tell you that the files linked here are completely safe and sound. These are hand-tested and uploaded without touching. You can completely trust the APK and XAPK given here.

Call of Duty Mobile APK & XAPK

COD Mobile 1.0.10 APK – Download

– Download Call of Duty Mobile 1.0.10 XAPK – Download

To install the APK, copy it to your phone. Using a File Manager, open the APK on the phone. Now follow the on-screen instructions and finish the installation. Open the game and download its data and config files.

Note: This APK will also bring the Call of Duty Mobile Season 3. Basically, this is the COD Mobile Season 3 APK.

COD Mobile APK is only the APK file. It doesn’t contain the data. If you install the APK file, the game will ask you to download the data. You can download the data by connecting to your WiFi.

If you are unable to download the data, you can skip the APK file and install the XAPK file instead. To install COD Mobile XAPK, you can download any good XAPK Installer from the Play Store. The XAPK Installer will automatically extract the COD Mobile XAPK and install it with its OBB Files.

That’s all. Hopefully, you have the Call of Duty Mobile up and running on your phone. Remember that these Call of Duty Mobile APK and XAPK files can be used to download them directly on an Android emulator like the BlueStacks. If you have any questions or queries regarding this game, feel free to ask them in the comments section down below. That’s all.