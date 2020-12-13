Download Odin For Samsung Galaxy (All Versions)

If you own a Galaxy device, you must have heard of Odin. But just in case you don’t have an idea about it yet, then being a Samsung Galaxy owner, you must have to know about Odin and you also need to know how to use it. Odin is Samsung’s little flash tool, that puts the lives of Galaxy device at ease in so many cases.
Contents
When do you need Odin?
Whether you need to install stock firmware on your device or you want to load some custom stuff on your Galaxy device, Odin is going to help you. Odin’s reason for the popularity is flashing the stock firmware, but it can also help you to flash root packages (CF-Autoroot etc). Odin can also help you to flash custom recoveries on your Samsung Galaxy. Most of the recovery files come in .tar or .tar.md5 format, which is an Odin friendly format. Also, most of the developers make their kernels Odin flashable. In some cases, you may be able to flash a custom ROM using Odin, but that isn’t very much common. Using Odin you can also flash Bootloader, Modem and CSC files.
Odin can fix your bricked handset
Apart from this, Odin is a life savior if your device is soft-bricked. A soft brick device can access download mode, and download mode, which is also known as Odin mode, that helps you to load a stock kernel, stock firmware which fixes your devices and brings it back to life.
If you have messed up the partitions of your device, you can recover your device by flashing the appropriate PIT file, which is also flashable in Odin. So all in all, Odin3 isn’t only for one purpose, but it can actually help you to unleash the real power of your Samsung Galaxy device by keeping you on the safe end all the time. Let’s have a look at the summed up features of Odin and then head towards the download links for all versions of Odin.
Download Odin For Samsung Galaxy
Features:
- Flash stock firmware to reset your device to stock, or to unroot it or to recover it if it is bricked.
- Flash custom recoveries.
- You can flash custom kernels.
- Flash root packages.
- Flash modem files.
- You can flash bootloader files.
- Flash CSC files.
- Flash PIT files for repartitioning.
Odin’s very first version was Odin3 v 1.70. Right now it has reached version number 3.10.6. In the early stages, Odin supported limited devices that were available at that time. As Samsung brought up new devices, Odin also saw new versions with support for those devices. You can download all versions of Odin using the links below.
|Odin Version
|Download Links
|Device & Android Version Support
|Odin 3 v1.30
|Download
|
|Odin 3 v1.70
|Download
|
|Odin3 v1.82
|Download
|
|Odin3 v1.83
|Download
|
|Odin3 v1.84
|Download
|
|Odin3 v1.85
|Download
|
|Odin3 v1.86
|Download
|
|Odin3 v1.87
|Download
|
|Odin3 v2.10
|Download
|
|Odin3 v3.04
|Download
|
|Odin3 v3.07
|Download
|
|Odin3 v3.09
|Download
|
|Odin3 v3.10.0
|Download
|
|Odin 3v.3.10.5
|Download
|
|Odin3 v3.10.6
|Download
|
|Odin3 v3.10.7
|Download
|
|Odin 3.11.1
|Download
|
|Odin 3.12.3
|Download
|
|Odin 3.12.4
|Download
|
|Odin 3.12.5
|Download
|
|Odin 3.12.7
|Download
|
|Odin 3.13.1
|Download
|
|Odin 3.13.3
|Download
|Android 8.0 & Above
All phones released 2017 onwards
|Odin 3.14.1
|Download
|Android 8.0 & Above
All phones released 2019 & Above.
|Odin 3.14.4
|Download
|Android 8.0 & Above.
All phones released 2019 & Above.
|Prince Comsy Odin
|Download
|Android 8.0 Oreo and Above.
Works with all the phones that require customized Odin for some bootloader and modem files. Also works with all the latest devices.
|JOdin for Mac
|Download
|Runs on MacOS. Supports all Galaxy phones.
There is no further version of Odin available at the moment. That’s all for now. As soon as I come across another new version of Odin, I will make sure to add it at the very first priority. If you have any queries, you can drop it in the comments section below.
Here are some useful guides:
- Oreo Firmware Installation Issue in Odin for Samsung? Here’s How to Fix
- How to Install TWRP Recovery using Odin
- Guide To Root Samsung Galaxy With CF-Auto-Root In Odin
- How to install Bootloader and Modem on Samsung Galaxy
- Guide to install Samsung Galaxy stock ROM [New Method – 2018]