Download Odin For Samsung Galaxy (All Versions)

Updated: 12/14/2020

| As of December 2020, the latest version of Odin is Odin 3.14.4. The latest version of Odin is Odin 3.14.4. It works for all the Samsung Galaxy phones from the Galaxy S21, Note 20 Ultra to Galaxy A50. If you want to install Android 11, Android 10, Android Pie, Android Oreo, or any other older version of Android on an older Galaxy phone, you will find all the relevant Odin versions here.

If you own a Galaxy device, you must have heard of Odin. But just in case you don’t have an idea about it yet, then being a Samsung Galaxy owner, you must have to know about Odin and you also need to know how to use it. Odin is Samsung’s little flash tool, that puts the lives of Galaxy device at ease in so many cases.

When do you need Odin?

Whether you need to install stock firmware on your device or you want to load some custom stuff on your Galaxy device, Odin is going to help you. Odin’s reason for the popularity is flashing the stock firmware, but it can also help you to flash root packages (CF-Autoroot etc). Odin can also help you to flash custom recoveries on your Samsung Galaxy. Most of the recovery files come in .tar or .tar.md5 format, which is an Odin friendly format. Also, most of the developers make their kernels Odin flashable. In some cases, you may be able to flash a custom ROM using Odin, but that isn’t very much common. Using Odin you can also flash Bootloader, Modem and CSC files.

Odin can fix your bricked handset

Apart from this, Odin is a life savior if your device is soft-bricked. A soft brick device can access download mode, and download mode, which is also known as Odin mode, that helps you to load a stock kernel, stock firmware which fixes your devices and brings it back to life.

If you have messed up the partitions of your device, you can recover your device by flashing the appropriate PIT file, which is also flashable in Odin. So all in all, Odin3 isn’t only for one purpose, but it can actually help you to unleash the real power of your Samsung Galaxy device by keeping you on the safe end all the time. Let’s have a look at the summed up features of Odin and then head towards the download links for all versions of Odin.

Download Odin For Samsung Galaxy

Features:

Flash stock firmware to reset your device to stock, or to unroot it or to recover it if it is bricked. Flash custom recoveries. You can flash custom kernels. Flash root packages. Flash modem files. You can flash bootloader files. Flash CSC files. Flash PIT files for repartitioning.

Odin’s very first version was Odin3 v 1.70. Right now it has reached version number 3.10.6. In the early stages, Odin supported limited devices that were available at that time. As Samsung brought up new devices, Odin also saw new versions with support for those devices. You can download all versions of Odin using the links below.

Odin Version Download Links Device & Android Version Support Odin 3 v1.30 Download Android Gingerbread

All phones released in 2012 and before. Odin 3 v1.70 Download Android Gingerbread

All phones released in 2012 and before. Odin3 v1.82 Download Android Gingerbread

All phones released in 2012 and before. Odin3 v1.83 Download Android Gingerbread

All phones released in 2012 and before. Odin3 v1.84 Download Android Gingerbread

All phones released in 2012 and before. Odin3 v1.85 Download Android Gingerbread

All phones released in 2012 and before. Odin3 v1.86 Download Android Gingerbread

All phones released in 2012 and before. Odin3 v1.87 Download Android Gingerbread

All phones released in 2012 and before. Odin3 v2.10 Download Android Gingerbread

All phones released in 2012 and before. Odin3 v3.04 Download Android Ice Cream Sandwich and Prior.

All phones released in early 2013 and before. Odin3 v3.07 Download Android Ice Cream Sandwich and Prior.

All phones released in mid-2013 and before. Odin3 v3.09 Download Android KitKat and Prior.

All phones released in early 2014 and before. Odin3 v3.10.0 Download Android Lollipop and Prior.

All phones released in early 2014 and before. Odin 3v.3.10.5 Download Android Lollipop and Prior.

All phones released in mid-2014 and before. Odin3 v3.10.6 Download Android Lollipop and Prior.

All phones released in late 2014 and before. Odin3 v3.10.7 Download Android Lollipop and Prior.

All phones released in 2014 and before. Odin 3.11.1 Download Android Marshmallow and Prior

All phones released in 2015 and before. Odin 3.12.3 Download Android Nougat and Prior

All phones released before 2016 Odin 3.12.4 Download Android Nougat and Prior

All phones released before 2017 Odin 3.12.5 Download Android Nougat and Prior

All phones released before 2017 Odin 3.12.7 Download Android Nougat and Prior

All phones released before 2017 Odin 3.13.1 Download Android 8.0 Oreo and Above.

All phones released in 2017, 2018 onwards. Odin 3.13.3 Download Android 8.0 & Above All phones released 2017 onwards Odin 3.14.1 Download Android 8.0 & Above All phones released 2019 & Above. Odin 3.14.4 Download Android 8.0 & Above. All phones released 2019 & Above. Prince Comsy Odin Download Android 8.0 Oreo and Above. Works with all the phones that require customized Odin for some bootloader and modem files. Also works with all the latest devices. JOdin for Mac Download Runs on MacOS. Supports all Galaxy phones.

There is no further version of Odin available at the moment. That’s all for now. As soon as I come across another new version of Odin, I will make sure to add it at the very first priority. If you have any queries, you can drop it in the comments section below.

Here are some useful guides: