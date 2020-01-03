Download COD Mobile on PC – Call of Duty Mobile for PC

This is the step-by-step to download and play COD Mobile on PC. Call of Duty Mobile for PC can be installed on computers powered by Windows operating system.

Call of Duty Mobile – Playing on my PC

Before you download the most popular action game on your desktop pc or laptop, let me give you a brief overview of history.

COD Mobile – A flashback

COD Mobile made it to the worldwide audience a couple of days back, but the game isn’t exactly new. Call of Duty Mobile was in alpha and then beta testing for almost a year. The game made it to the Android ecosystem as “Call of Duty: Legends of War” first of all. This was the alpha stage. Legends’ version of this game was limited to a few countries only. It was also full of bugs which definitely meant that a more stable version was yet to come and there was more to the picture.

A few months ago, Call of Duty Mobile’s beta version made it to India. At that time, the had got enough of hype that the global audience started eyeing the full rollout of the game. The beta version was also not free of bugs. Although the users in India could play the game, they didn’t quite like the topsy-turvy experience. Call of Duty Mobile struggled with network connectivity. The servers often disappointed the players.

Come October 2019 and we have the official rollout of the stable version of the game. It didn’t take more than 24 hours for this game to cross the biggest milestones in terms of the number of downloads. Call of Duty Mobile has now become one of the most played and most popular action games for Android and iOS ecosystems.

With that said, let me give you an idea of this game’s gameplay.

Call of Duty Mobile – Review

If you are not coming across the COD title for the first time, you must already have an idea about what kind of game this is. But in case you don’t, Call of Duty is a decades-old FPS game based on World War II where you join a team and go neck-on-neck with another team. You have to kill the enemies as soon as you see them. Players can use various weapons like shotguns, snipers, rifles, they can use airstrikes, grenades, and many other weapons to get rid of their enemies. Call of Duty had a number of iterations. The experience only improved with each new variant of COD. It successfully became the most popular FPS game and it also set the new directions for the FPS gaming industry. Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Call of Duty Black Ops II were among the all-time popular models of this game.

Activision, the Call of Duty makers decided to bring this game to smartphones and this news was warmly welcomed by the phone gamers.

PUBG Mobile vs Call of Duty Mobile

The Call of Duty Mobile has everything you saw on the COD PC versions, but that wasn’t enough for this game to make a mark. Apart from Deathmatch mode and the Sniper action, it has a mode that’s become a new trend. From what it looks like, the company wanted to give the PUBG Mobile players a new game to hop on to. PUBG Mobile was the most famous Battle Royale game until a couple of days back, I’m not sure if the game is going to hold on to its place after the COD Mobile’s release. I’m saying that because the COD Mobile has a battle royale mode where players have to become the last man standing till the end.

COD Mobile Gameplay

COD Mobile’s Battle Royale mode is more interactive as compared to the PUBG Mobile. Yes, these are two entirely different games, but the main idea of the Battle Royale mode is the same. You get to play with 100 other players on an unknown piece of land. There are bullets coming in from all the directions. You have to get your gear together and find the enemies before they find you. If you manage to become the last man standing among those 100 players, you will be declared the winner. You can join a team in the battle royale mode or you can make your own team.

The Battle Royale Mode in COD Mobile is quite difficult. If you play the Deathmatch mode or the Sniper vs Sniper mode, leveling up isn’t going to be an issue. You can play a match of 5 or 6 minutes and you can easily level up. You can survive easily through a Deathmatch or Sniper vs Sniper. The real struggle is to get through the Battle Royale. At first, you will have to play for the entire 20 minutes duration [only if you survive] and then you will get only a few points which might not be enough to up your level immediately.

COD Mobile brings characters from all previous COD games. You will find your favorite characters, maps, locations, and weapons from Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Black Ops.

COD Mobile Graphics

Graphics are a department where the developers must be given the due credit. COD Mobile does not disappoint you for even an inch. The sound effects of this game are equally good. Graphics and Sound effects are exactly what makes this game worth playing on a computer.

I really wish that this game had a desktop counterpart. But, this guide is going to help you play this game on a computer anyways. You will now find the steps to play COD Mobile on PC. The guide will let you install Call of Duty Mobile for PC on Windows 7, 8, 10. Remember that it doesn’t work on macOS at the moment.

COD Mobile on PC | Call of Duty Mobile for PC

Download Call of Duty Mobile for PC is incredibly easy. You have to download an Android emulator. That is needed because we are going to install the Android version of this game on a computer. If you worrying about the game’s quality, then let me tell you that there isn’t going to be any disappointment. The game on your computer is going to look much better than an Android smartphone. In fact, I will attach a video below so that you can verify its quality and smooth running on a PC.

Requirements

A desktop PC or Laptop

Windows 7, 8, or 10

A Mouse & a Keyboard.

Minimum 3GB of RAM in your computer.

If you a dedicated graphics card, that’s a plus.

Minimum 3GB of Disk Storage



Gameloop [Formerly known as Tencent Gaming Buddy] – Download | Mirror

How to download COD Mobile on PC

Step 1: Install the Gameloop Android emulator that you just downloaded from above.

Step 2: Open the Gameloop Android emulator on the computer.

Step 3: Right on the front, you will find the Download option for COD Mobile. Click on it to start the download.

Step 4: Finish the installation and you will find the “Play” button. Click on the Play button to start the game.

Step 5: You can set the game’s control by click on the keymapping button on the top-right corner of the Gameloop. You can either learn the pre-defined/default controls or set the new controls depending on your choice.

Step 6: Play the game and have fun. That’s all.

Video on how to download and play COD Mobile on PC

If the guide given above is difficult to follow, you can watch this video below. This is our exclusive video showing COD Mobile installation and gameplay on a Windows 10-powered computer.

Here is my first ever COD Mobile gameplay. It may help you walk through the very first battle. Remember that you will have to play Deathmatch or 5v5 battles until you reach level 7 and unlock Battle Royale mode.

Conclusion

That's all. By this time, you must have the COD Mobile for PC up and running. I hope that you guys like this guide.

FAQs