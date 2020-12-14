Looking for a way to use VMOS on your PC?. We have got you covered, just follow the steps below to download VMOS for PC.

What is VMOS PC

Running virtual machines has been a standard way to test apps and run virtual operating systems for a long time. Computers are able to run full virtual machines with simulated hardware specs and more. The Android Developer Studio from Google lets your run a full Virtual Android machine on your computer, and lots of other software offers the same thing.

If you want to run a virtual Android machine on the Android OS, there hasn’t really been a good way to do this until VMOS PC. VMOS can run a fully-fledged virtual Android machine right inside of your Android phone.

VMOS for PC is a virtual machine app on Android, that can run another Android OS as the guest operating system. Users can optionally run the guest Android VM as a rooted Android OS. The VMOS guest Android operating system has access to the Google Play Store and other Google apps. It was the first virtual machine for Android to support Google Play services and other Google apps.

Why would someone need the VMOS for Windows

What is certain is that the concept is not entirely new to Android, as it makes several apps and ROM play with the concept of clone applications or have a separate space as the secure Folder of Samsung or the private Space of the Huawei.

Features

Use two accounts of WhatsApp, Facebook, or any other app without multitasking.

to Have a space separate from the normal mobile where to save photos, take other contacts, etc

Do experiments with root without having to root the system.

Stop the background tasks (for example, games) while you do other things.

VMOS for PC is a global APP devoted to creating a virtual Android on Android devices, a totally independent system, which is geeks’ favorite.

You can own two or more social accounts online, balance life, and work on one device…

It is equiped with a picture in picture mode. Floating window displays above other apps with free drag and free zoom.

It can even be running background for some particular games such as PUBG, Arena of Valor, etc.

Another unique feature is a customizable resolution. Users define length, width, and DPI as their wish. Resolutions you set before will be recorded too

For the Huawei Phones

The Huawei Mate 30 was known to not be shipped with the official Google Play Store and related android system apps, due to Huawei being on the US blacklist. Huawei on the blacklist meant that it was not allowed to use any US hardware or software. The unofficial Google Play App that was developed by a Chinese developer, enabled users of the device to download and install android apps.

However, the unofficial Google Play App was eventually removed. Many users have found ways to bring back the unofficial Google Play App, as well as port google apps to the device. With one of these ported android apps being VMOS, many reviewers and critiques of the device stated that this software was able to bring somewhat the Android operating system and the official Google Play apps to the device.

How to Install the VMOS app on Windows and Mac

Download and install Android Emulator on your PC, I will recommend the BlueStacks emulator. Complete the installation of the emulator on your PC, just follow the on-screen instructions As the VMOS is not available on the PlayStore you can always search for a .apk file. You can get one by visiting the VMOS website Step 1- Search and download the APK file which you wish to install in Bluestacks from the internet. Step 2- Now, go to the location where you have downloaded your APK file. Now, right-click on it. Step 3- Then, select ‘Open with’ from the drop-down box and click on ‘Bluestacks‘ to install the APK file in Bluestacks.

For smartphone users

You can follow the guide prepared by us. Although it is for the Huawei phones but you can follow these steps to download and clone multiple apps on your smartphone. But there are some Minimum requirements for the app to run. you can see them Below

FAQs

Q. What types of phone can be installed?

The phone of more than 32 GB storage and 3 GB RAM. And the phone system higher or equal to Android 5.1

Q. Can I clone APP in VMOS?

Yes. File→Choose APP→Import

Q. How’s the speed of the software

It’s faster than a cloud phone since all the data is on your phone. No need for remote transmission of data.

Q. Is it safe for your real phone?

Your smartphone and VMOS has 2 separate systems. Data from both systems won’t interfere with each other