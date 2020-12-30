Xiaomi has announced its Flagship Xiaomi Mi 11 and yes! you can download the Xiaomi Mi 11 Stock Wallpapers on your smartphone now.

Xiaomi Mi 11 is a performance powerhouse. Equipped with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Mobile Platform, which is manufactured using the most advanced 5nm process, Mi 11 offers breakthrough performance with superior power efficiency.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Stock Wallpapers

Xiaomi’s latest flagship is bundled with a bunch of new built-in wallpapers, and apparently, these wallpapers are now available to download for other smartphones as well. There are sixteen stock wallpapers of the Mi 11, which you can download for your smartphone.

A collection of these 16 Xiaomi Mi 11 Stock wallpapers and backgrounds is available for download for free. We hope you enjoy our growing collection of HD images to use as a background or home screen for your smartphone or computer.

Preview

This resolution of all wallpapers is 1080 x 2340 pixels as well as with an aspect ratio of 19:5:9. You can download the Xiaomi Mi 11 Stock wallpapers by clicking on the download button below.

These are some really stunning and beautiful wallpapers certainly one of the best stock wallpapers to come out this year.

Download Xiaomi Mi 11 Stock Wallpapers from here.

About The Xiaomi Mi 11 Flagship Smartphone

Xiaomi Mi 11 smartphone was launched on 28th December 2020. The phone comes with a 6.81-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1440×3200 pixels at a pixel density of 515 pixels per inch (PPI) and an aspect ratio of 20:9. Xiaomi Mi 11 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. It comes with 8GB of RAM. The Xiaomi Mi 11 runs Android 11 and is powered by a 4,600mAh non-removable battery. The Xiaomi Mi 11 supports wireless charging, as well as proprietary fast charging.

Camera

As far as the cameras are concerned, the Xiaomi Mi 11 on the rear packs a 108-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.85 aperture and a pixel size of 0.8-micron; a second 13-megapixel camera with an f/2.4 aperture and a third 5-megapixel camera with an f/2.4 aperture. The rear camera setup has autofocus. It sports a 20-megapixel camera on the front for selfies, with an f/2.4 aperture.

Firmware

The Xiaomi Mi 11 runs MIUI 12 based on Android 11 and packs 128GB of inbuilt storage. Mi 11 is a dual-SIM (GSM and GSM) smartphone that accepts Nano-SIM and Nano-SIM cards. it measures 164.30 x 74.60 x 8.06mm (height x width x thickness) and weighs 196.00 grams. It was launched in Anti-glare frosted glass: Midnight Gray, Horizon Blue, Frost White Vegan leather: Lilac Purple, and Honey Beige colors. It bears a glass body.

Final Thoughts

That is it guys as far as the Xiaomi Mi 11 Stock Wallpapers are concerned. These are some stunning wallpapers and will give your smartphone a refreshed look.