Download Best HD Happy Merry Christmas Wallpapers 2020

What is The Christmas

Christmas is the celebration of the birth of Christ. A time for us to understand the lessons from Jesus & reflect on them. Jesus brought a new religion based on love & the vision of a God who is full of compassion & forgiveness; a vision of doing everything with a positive mindset & from a place of love.

Three signs of the Christmas Season which go beyond the realm of being purely ‘spiritual’, in a way continue to communicate the glad tidings of Christmas: of peace on earth; of love, joy and fellowship to all women and men of goodwill.

These signs are the Christmas carols, the crib and the star. These are the signs, which were not confined to a Church but belonged to the public domain: in simple houses, in bustling streets, in neighbourhoods where Christians lived. These signs made the Christmas season a vibrant, living one!

According to Wikipedia, “the first known Christmas hymns may be traced to 4th century Rome. Latin hymns such as Veni redemptor gentium, written by Ambrose, Archbishop of Milan, were austere statements of the theological doctrine of the Incarnation in opposition to Arianism.

Try and be more Helpful this Year

This is year be more considerate towards the people around you. Help the ones who lost their loved ones. Offer them emotional support, those who have lost their jobs to the Covid-19 pandemic or are struggling to keep up. Help them.

Their may be a scenario where you cannot visit your own family. Try and help the community around you. Make the best of this situation. Last Christmas when we were celebrating with family and friends, who would have thought what this year was going to be for us? and for quite some people today they might not be able to attend this years festivities with family. Wherever you are around the world celebrate this christmas to the fullest and of curse you have to follow the directions of your local government as well

