How to change language in Call of Duty Mobile

Follow this tutorial to change language in Call of Duty Mobile. The COD Mobile is available in 10 different languages. This guide will show you how you can change the language in Call of Duty Mobile on your phone and also on the computer.

COD Mobile Language

The default language in COD Mobile is English. If you are comfortable playing this game in your native language, you may immediately change it in the game settings. Call of Duty Mobile has 10 languages in total.

The game offers English, French, Italian, Portuguese, Arabic, Turkish, Dutch, Spanish, Chinese, and Russian languages.

Changing the language in COD Mobile will change your entire game. This will not affect your gameplay or the game data. The options, settings, and all the text in your game will be transformed into the language that you have set in the settings.

Changing the Call of Duty Mobile language also doesn’t mean that it will switch your region or server. If you want to switch server in COD Mobile, take a look at this guide instead.

Assuming that you have a clear understanding of what changing the language in COD Mobile means, take a look at the steps now.

Change language in Call of Duty Mobile

Open Call of Duty Mobile on your Android phone, iPhone, or Gameloop emulator. In Call of Duty Mobile, click on the small Settings gear icon at the top. Now go to the Language tab in the settings. Select the language you want to use. The game will refresh and language will be changed. That’s all.

Conclusion

That is how simple it was to change the language in Call of Duty Mobile. To revert back to English, use the same guide. If you have any questions or queries regarding this guide or COD Mobile, feel free to use the comment box below. I will try my best to get back to you as soon as possible.

