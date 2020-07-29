Call of Duty Mobile Problems and Fixes: COD Mobile Crashes, Freezes, Restarts & Stutters

Here are all the common Call of Duty Mobile Problems and their fixes. You can find the most annoying COD Mobile errors and their solutions in this guide.

Call of Duty Mobile has successfully become the most popular smartphone game. The game recently surpassed all records set by PUBG Mobile. The FPS game has got the gamers glued to the screens of their smartphones. On the day of its release, a major chunk of users moved from PUBG Mobile to Call of Duty Mobile.

Being the most famous smartphone game doesn’t mean that this game is free of issues. Call of Duty Mobile has been suffering from several issues since the day of its release. On its first day, the game gave Network Error to the users. After that, the users started facing connection timeout errors or server errors. The developers have been doing their best to fix all the issues on time, but a new issue keeps popping every now and then. Call of Duty Mobile is a multiplayer game and its smooth behaviour spends on the servers used by Activision. When the servers are involved, troubles are not something uncommon. Online games extraordinary maintenance.

When the issues are happening on the server-side, you can do nothing about the, but if they’re happening on your device, you can definitely fix them. Call of Duty Mobile players has been reporting the problems that have nothing to do with the game’s network but are related to the player’s gaming platform or device.

Some of the most common Call of Duty Mobile problems include the COD Mobile crashing, the COD Mobile freezes randomly, COD Mobile also restarts on its own, or the game fails to download.

I have personally encountered the COD Mobile freezing problem and let me tell you that it’s the worst. Suppose that you are in the middle of the Frontline battle, Team Deathmatch, or Standoff, and you are just a few kills away from your target, and the game freezes; what would happen? Well, you will end up turning your victory into a defeat.

I can understand your pain and that’s why I’m writing this post. I am going to list down all the problems and also going to list their solutions below. Some of these solutions are recommended by Activision on their official site and some are my own recommendations. Let us take a look and fix the Call of Duty Mobile Problems one by one.

Call of Duty Mobile Problems and Fixes

Following are the common COD Mobile Problems occurring on the Android, iOS, and Gameloop.

Unable to download Call of Duty Mobile

Check the Network on your phone. If you are connected to the WiFi and it’s not working, switch to mobile data and vice versa. Also, make sure that you have completed the initial setup of your Android device. New Android devices with unfinished setup do not download Apps from the Play Store.

on your phone. If you are connected to the WiFi and it’s not working, switch to mobile data and vice versa. Also, make sure that you have completed the initial setup of your Android device. New Android devices with unfinished setup do not download Apps from the Play Store. Turn on Flight Mode on your phone and then turn it off. Try to download the game now.

on your phone and then turn it off. Try to download the game now. Clear the Cache and Data of the Play Store . To do so, go to Settings > Apps > Google Play Store > Storage > Clear Data and Cache. You may have to re-enter your Google ID after this.

. To do so, go to Settings > Apps > Google Play Store > Storage > Clear Data and Cache. You may have to re-enter your Google ID after this. Restart your Android or iOS device and try again. To do this, press and hold the power button and click on Power Off or Slide Power Off.

These solutions will let you download the COD Mobile easily on your Android or iOS powered the smartphone.

Call of Duty Mobile Freezes halfway through

This problem has several fixes. Apply these solutions one by one to see which one works for you.

Restart your Android or iOS handset. To do this, press and hold the power button and then press the Power Off or swipe on the Power Off slider. Let your phone restart and run the game then.

To do this, press and hold the power button and then press the Power Off or swipe on the Power Off slider. Let your phone restart and run the game then. Clear the Cache of your Android phone. To do this, boot your Android phone into the Recovery mode and wipe the cache partition.

To do this, boot your Android phone into the Recovery mode and wipe the cache partition. Clear the Cache and Data of Call of Duty Mobile. I have made a guide on this. Follow the instructions in this guide to clear COD Mobile Cache and Data.

I have made a guide on this. Follow the instructions in this guide to clear COD Mobile Cache and Data. Check the iOS App Store or Play Store for updates. If there is a new COD Mobile update, perform the update immediately.

Call of Duty Mobile Crashes again and again

First of all, make sure that your Android or iOS phone is compatible. COD Mobile works on Android 5.0 and higher with 2GB of RAM and iOS 9.0 or higher with 2GB of RAM as well. If your phone is not compatible, the game might never work. Check your network connection. If you are getting a server connection problem, it may be your internet causing all the trouble. To play Call of Duty Mobile without any crashes, you must have smooth connectivity. Update COD Mobile. If there is a new update available, update the game immediately. Clear the cache and data of COD Mobile and try again.

COD Mobile Stutters while playing

Check COD Mobile Graphics Settings: If the COD Mobile stutters during gameplay, it might be that you are using the graphics settings that your phone is unable to handle. Press the Settings gear icon in COD Mobile and go to Audio/Graphics. Set the medium graphics or low graphics settings. If the game works smoothly this time, it means that your phone doesn’t support high graphics and max frame rates.

If the COD Mobile stutters during gameplay, it might be that you are using the graphics settings that your phone is unable to handle. Press the Settings gear icon in COD Mobile and go to Audio/Graphics. Set the medium graphics or low graphics settings. If the game works smoothly this time, it means that your phone doesn’t support high graphics and max frame rates. Cooldown your phone: If your Android or iOS device has heated up too much while playing COD Mobile, it’s time to give it a break. Let your phone cool down and play after a while. It will run smoothly afterward.

If your Android or iOS device has heated up too much while playing COD Mobile, it’s time to give it a break. Let your phone cool down and play after a while. It will run smoothly afterward. Close the Background Apps: If you have too many apps running in the background, close them all and let the phone’s RAM focus on Call of Duty Mobile.

Call of Duty Mobile Restarts – Closes and Opens Back / Loses Match Progress

To fix this problem, apply these solutions one by one.

Clear the cache of your Android phone : Boot your Android handset into the recovery mode and wipe its cache partition.

: Boot your Android handset into the recovery mode and wipe its cache partition. Clear the cache and data of Call of Duty Mobile: You can clear the game’s data to fix this. Make sure that you sync your game progress with another account before clearing its cache and data.

Call of Duty Mobile stuck on Getting Version Info screen

This is a very old and common problem on COD Mobile. Thankfully, it has a number of fixes too. Try the following.

Check your Internet connection : If your Internet is having problems, switch your connection and try again.

: If your Internet is having problems, switch your connection and try again. Change the server in the game . It might be that there is a lot of load on the server you are playing this game on. Try switching to the Southeast Asian or the Korean server to see if the game works fine or not.

. It might be that there is a lot of load on the server you are playing this game on. Try switching to the Southeast Asian or the Korean server to see if the game works fine or not. Try using a VPN to play Call of Duty Mobile . Countries have specific Call of Duty Mobile servers. This has been done to layoff the load from individual servers. You can switch your region and see if the game gets past the getting version info or not.

. Countries have specific Call of Duty Mobile servers. This has been done to layoff the load from individual servers. You can switch your region and see if the game gets past the getting version info or not. Update the game: Call of Duty Mobile has had several updates since the day of its official release. Check the Play Store. If there’s a new update, perform the update now to run the game. That’s all.

I can’t use Controller to play Call of Duty Mobile

At the moment, Call of Duty Mobile doesn’t have controller support. The game did have controller support initially, but the developers pulled it back. According to Activision, it’s working on bringing back the controller support but they have no ETA. If you want to play the game using the controller, you may play it on the Gameloop Emulator.

Call of Duty Mobile Network Connection Unstable Error

This is one of the most annoying errors too. I have already done a dedicated guide on this issue. Take a look at these instructions to fix the COD Mobile Network error right now.

FIX COD MOBILE Network Error (4,28)(4,50)(4,51)(4,35)

I have done a detailed guide on fixing all the COD Mobile Network Errors including Network Error Code (4,28)(4,50)(4,51)(4,35). Take a look at this guide to fix them right now.

Conclusion

By now, you must have the Call of Duty Mobile up and running on your device without the problems listed above. If you are having a problem that is not listed above, drop it in the comments section below so that I can take a look at it. Also, if you have a different solution to one of the problems mentioned in this guide, drop that in the comments too. Stay connected for more COD Mobile guides.