How to use Peloton for PC free- Windows 10, Mac

Download the Peloton app on your PC. Transform your fitness routine at home or on-the-go with thousands of live and on-demand classes. They are taught by one of the 30+ world-class instructors who encourage you along the way

What is the Peloton PC app?

If you have never considered a Peloton but are unsure whether an indoor-cycling class at the gym or a studio is safe. or appealing option as the pandemic continues, you may be weighing all your at-home options. People who love the Peloton love the Peloton. (So much so that the company introduced a second model)

One of the most appealing aspects of the Peloton for PC App’s class selection is the duration options. Classes range in length from 5 to 60 minutes, meaning there’s a guided way to get active no matter how much time you have.

You can find yourself taking a few 10-minute classes spanning arm intensives, core busters, and HIIT but also appreciated uninterrupted 45-minute yoga flows.

What does it offer?

Peloton for Windows app offers 10 total workout class types: Strength, yoga, cardio, meditation, indoor running, outdoor running, cycling, stretching, Bootcamp, and walking.

You can take streamed classes in each of these categories individually, or embark on multi-week, goal-oriented exercise programs. Peloton made it simple to mix up my activity, suggesting new classes based on ones I completed and rated.

I downloaded the app to my iPhone and was surprised that, unlike some other fitness apps I’ve tested, it didn’t prompt me to take a quiz or even ask my body stats like height and weight when I signed up. It also didn’t suggest any classes or programs (which other apps offer up after you answer a questionnaire), so I was left on my own to toggle through its offerings and add in my height and weight.

How much the Peloton app cost you

The first thing that many people want to know about the Peloton for PC App, is the cost. Currently, Peloton is offering free access to their app in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic. You can try the app, at home, for free for 90 days, as long as you sign up by April 30th. Normally, the app costs $19.49 per month if you do not have the Peloton App or $39 per month if you are using your app through your Peloton bike.

When you have the bike, you can have access to your personal metrics during class, how you are performing through others, and even race up the leaderboard with other spinners during your live courses. With the general fitness app, you can get the on-demand classes, but won’t be able to race other class members or keep track of your personal metrics.

Then there is the cost of the Peloton bike.

This is where we found the most sticker shock. Here’s how the prices breakdown.

Basic Package: $2,245 (or $58/month for 39 months with approved financing) Includes just your Peloton bike

(or $58/month for 39 months with approved financing) Essentials Package: $2,404 (or $62/month for 39 months with approved financing) Includes the bike, spin shoes, headphones, and one set of weights.

(or $62/month for 39 months with approved financing) The Works Package: $2,494 (or $64/month for 39 months with approved financing) Includes the bike, shoes, headphones, weights, heart rate monitor, and bike mat.

(or $64/month for 39 months with approved financing) The Family Package: $2,694 (or $70/month for 39 months with approved financing) Includes the bike, two pairs of shoes, two water bottles, two heart rate monitors, two sets of headphones, a bike mat, and one set of weights.

(or $70/month for 39 months with approved financing)

How to Install the Peloton app on Windows and Mac

You will need to install an Android emulator on your PC, I will recommend the BlueStacks emulator. Complete the installation of the emulator on your PC by following the on-screen instructions. Open the emulator and look for the PlayStore app on the home screen You will then be asked to log in using your Google ID. Search for the Peloton app and click on the install button.

You can also use the app on your PC as well, follow this LINK