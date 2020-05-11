Download BlueStacks 4.1 for Windows 10 & Windows 8

The newest version of BlueStacks is out now. The new BlueStacks 4.2 is available here for download. All the Windows 10 and Windows 8 users can download BlueStacks 4.2 from here.

Before you download the BlueStacks version 4.2, let me give you a brief overview of the most popular Android emulator.

BlueStacks 4.2 is now out with a lot of performance enhancements and bug fixes. If you are still using the old BlueStacks version, you may update it right now. The new update is much better. The latest version is 4.200.0.5201.

BlueStacks 4.1 [Superceded by BlueStacks 4.2]

Until 2011, the only way to enjoy Android apps was through an Android phone. The entry of BlueStacks emulator changed this. BlueStacks helped users experience Android apps and games on their computers. The emulator runs like a virtual device inside your computer. It looks and works more like a virtual Android tablet on your PC. You can run pretty much every Android application or game that is there in the Google Play Store. BlueStacks lets you play the games on a bigger screen, enjoy the sound effects on your speakers, utilize the phone-only apps on the computer and many other things. Time-by-time, the BlueStacks Android emulator has been getting updates. At the time of writing this post, the latest version of BlueStacks is 4.1.130.10.1003.

Over the past decade, the UI of BlueStacks has improved a lot. BlueStacks right now has the best possible UI for an Android emulator. With BlueStacks 4, the company improved a bunch of things in the new UI. Now the new version improves things further. At first, it adds a couple of new things in the UI. For example, it brings the Discover Apps menu on the right side of the home screen. It has an in-built screen recorder aka macro recorder. BlueStacks 4.1 also has an exclusive App Center where BlueStacks will give you the app recommendations on its own. Yes, the emulator still runs on the Android Nougat, but the latest version supports more applications than ever before.

BlueStacks 4.1 also focuses on performance stability. It’s designed and developed to put the least amount of load on the resources of your PC. Android emulators need a powerful computer generally, but the BlueStacks 4.1 will run on a mediocre PC as well. Of course, you do need to meet the minimum requirements of the emulator.

My very own purpose for trying out the newest version of this emulator was to play the Mario Kart Tour on Windows 10. The previous BlueStacks 4 doesn’t support Mario Kart Tour. BlueStacks maker has specified this new version to be compatible with the new games like the Mario Kart Tour.

So, if you want to play any game that’s not appearing in the Play Store on older BlueStacks, you should get your hands on the BlueStacks 4.1. Go ahead to download BlueStacks 4.1 for Windows 10 & Windows 8 now.

Download BlueStacks 4.2

BlueStacks 4.2 Installer – Download | Download 2

Open the Installer on your computer. Now install or update BlueStacks. Follow on-screen instructions to finish the installation. Once done, open the emulator and log in using your Google Account. You are all set to play the latest games now. That’s all.

Requirements:

Minimum system requirements

OS: Microsoft Windows 7 and above.

Processor: Intel or AMD Processor.

RAM: Your PC must have at least 2GB of RAM.

HDD: 5GB Free Disk Space.

Recommended system requirements

OS: Microsoft Windows 10

Processor: Intel or AMD Multi-Core Processor with Single Thread

Graphics: Intel/Nvidia/ATI, Onboard or Discrete controller

RAM: 8GB or higher

HDD: SSD (or Fusion/Hybrid Drives)

