Download PUBG Mobile KR for PC and Laptop

PUBG Mobile Korean for PC is here. The Korean PUBG fans can download and install PUBG Korean for PC right now. PUBG KR for PC can be installed on Desktop PCs and Mac. You can install PUBG Korean for PC on Windows 7, 8, 10, macOS, and OS X. Let us take a look at the features of this version of PUBG Mobile before installing it on th e computer .

Image of PUBG Mobile Korean for PC

PUBG Mobile Korean

PUBG is famous because of its huge audience coverage. This game has multiple variants. For example, we have the PUBG Mobile for the global audience. The global version of PUBG is in the English language. After this, we have a PUBG Mobile Lite version. This version is designed to run on devices with less-powerful hardware. We also have the PUBG Chinese version. The Chinese version obviously is in the Chinese language. And it turns out that we have the PUBG Mobile Korean version too.

PUBG Mobile has a great fan following in the Korean region. The developers PUBG wanted to surprise their Korean players so they developed this dedicated version. Just as the name suggests, the PUBG Mobile Korean has the Korean language. This game has a few features that are exclusively designed for the Korean citizens.

The gameplay, aesthetics, elements, and everything else is similar to the normal PUBG Mobile. The Korean consumers like using their mother language on all of their gadgets and applications, which makes the PUBG Mobile Korean worthy for them. If you are here on this page, I am assuming that you are from Korea too and this guide is what you need to install PUBG Korean for PC now. We will just take a look at a flashback of PUBG Mobile before installing it.

PUBG Mobile

Those who have no idea of PUBG Mobile prior to reading this, here is everything you need to know.

PUBG Mobile is a battle royale game. This game is a pure trendsetter. Before PUBG Mobile, we did not have any game of this kind. The day the news of PUBG Mobile broke out, game development companies went crazy and came up with a lot of rip-offs of this game. If you have played games like Rules of Survival, Last Hope, Survivor Royale etc, it will be easy for you to understand the concept of this game.

As the game starts off, 100 different players join each other in a C130 plane. The plane takes the players to an Island. Players have to decide a spot within the map to jump off. After jumping off, players can either open their parachute to control their landing, or they can let the parachute open itself when they are closing to the ground.

As the players hit the ground, they have to start looking for cloths, weapons, and supplies first of all. As soon as the players complete their gear, they have to start looking for the opponents. Everyone is everyone’s opponent on the field. No other player is going to spare anyone. The moment you hear someone approaching you, take a safe position, aim, and shoot the opponent. The goal in this game is to kill all other 99 players to become the last man standing.

The game presents a lot of challenges. Players have to keep their inventory filled with the useful items. They have to keep upgrading their gear throughout the game. Players also have to keep an eye on the band-aids. The band-aids will boost the recovery process in case you are shot.

This is not it about PUBG Mobile. This was just a basic idea of what this game is all about. To learn more about it, you must play it, and in fact, spend days playing it to master it. We will now take a look at the steps to download PUBG Mobile Korean for PC.

PUBG Mobile KR for PC

PUBG’s mobile version is a lot better than its desktop counterpart. That’s why many players prefer playing the mobile version on PCs via Emulators. The same thing can be done with PUBG Mobile Korean too. By the way, PUBG Mobile Korean can be found in the Google Play Store. Korean players can follow the easy steps given below to start playing PUBG Mobile Koren for PC right now.

These are the steps to play PUBG Mobile KR on a computer powered by Windows or Mac. Download and install an Android emulator. First of all, you need an Android emulator or App Player. Best choice for Windows users is the BlueStacks 4. Mac users can download and install the Nox App Player. Open the Emulator and set up Google Account. Open the emulator that you just installed. It will ask you to add your Google Account. Add the account and finish the initial setup. After setting up Google Account, open Play Store in Emulator. Open the Play Store in emulator now. In Play Store, search for “PUBG Mobile”. Install the game now. Make sure that you are inside Korea. If you are outside Korea, you will not find the Korean version. Open Home Screen or App Drawer and launch PUBG Mobile Korean. The game will now appear in App Drawer or on Home Page. Open the game now and set up the Keys. You can map the keys the way you like them. Play the game. Become the last survivor. That’s all. All done. It’s time to play the game. Happy Chicken Dinner!final Alternatively, you can download PUBG Mobile Korean APK and install it manually. If the method above fails to work, download PUBG Mobile Korean APK and install it manually. Manual installation is easier. You just have to open the APK file on your computer and all done.

Final Words

I am assuming that by this time, you are successfully playing the PUBG Korean on your computer. If you have any questions regarding this game or regarding BlueStacks 4/Nox App Player, feel free to drop them below in the comments section. I will try my best to get back to you as soon as possible.