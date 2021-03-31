Blackout Bingo for PC – Play for free on Windows 10, Mac

Download the Blackout Bingo app on your PC. With a competitive twist to the classic game where you can win Real-World Rewards and Cash prizes

What is the Blackout Bingo PC app?

Playing bingo is a great way to pass the time, but there’s a little bit of strategy involved if you want to play for real money. One of the toughest decisions that you’ll need to make is which rooms to play in, because every room has a different pattern. One of the top patterns to play is the blackout pattern.

Blackout Bingo for PC, formerly called Blackout Blitz, is a brand-new Bingo-style game developed by Big Run Studios Inc. and powered by the Skillz platform family that promises cash prizes for playing Bingo on your Android, iPhone or iPad. The app allows you to play the game for free to win real money playing against other opponents.

What does it Offer?

As the name suggests, you only get to call bingo when you’ve marked out every single number on the card. If you haven’t done that, then it’s considered a bad bingo. By the way, if you get too many bad bingos in one room, they disqualify you and you can’t play there for a few rounds. That would be a huge waste of your money, so make sure that you avoid that as much as possible.

Blackout Bingo for Windows takes a completely different approach. You are matched head to head with an opponent and you both have exactly the same card and the same balls. It is how you react to the balls that is the key. Are you daubing the right numbers?

Gameplay

At the end of each game you are awarded points in the following categories:

Correct Daubs

Speed Bonus

Bingos

Multi-Bingos

X2 Bonuses

One way to get free money, even though it requires you to have some money to begin with, is obviously to win. Winning is as much about skill as it is about luck, so you will want to build your skills, so that you can take on other players and win.

While playing the Blackout Bingo for PC game, every time you hit three Bingo matches you will earn a Daub. These are boosts that can be used to select a square anywhere on the board to help you reach Bingo faster. You will have 2 minutes to play the game with a clock counting down and can get multiple Bingos during your play.

You can play in leagues at Blackout Bingo and potentially win trophies. These trophies can come with bonuses, such as cash prizes or tickets to other games, so keep an eye out for when these opportunities arise.

KEY FEATURES:

Use special Boosts to help get bingos, you don’t have to count on luck anymore!

Games only take about 2 minutes to play, pick up and play whenever you like

Travel from New York to Paris, Hawaii, and more

Powered by Skillz, earn real-world rewards and cash prizes (where available)

Beautiful graphics and effects

Practice your Bingo skills in simple one card play

Add up to 4 cards to increase skill and fun

How to Install the Blackout Bingo app on Windows and Mac

Install the BlueStacks emulator on your PC. Complete the installation of the emulator by following the on-screen instructions. Now you need to download the apk file from a trusted source on the internet. Open the file location and right-click on it. Select the open with BlueStacks option to start the installation Or you can just drag and drop the file on the home of the emulator.

You can also use the app on your smartphone as well. follow this LINK.