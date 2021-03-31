Golf Rival for PC – Play for free on Windows 10, Mac

Download the Golf Rival app on your PC. Follow the steps discussed below to get the app on your Windows and Mac PCs for free.

What is the Golf Rival PC app?

The newly-designed Golf Rival for PC is a multiplayer online golf game where you can play 1v1 with global players online, or log in to Facebook and challenge your friends

Golf Rival for Windows has realistic 3D visual effects and real physical effects, making you feel like you are on the scene of the game and you can experience the excitement of real games on your mobile phone!

Gameplay

The gameplay of the game is quite simple. All you have to do is use your fingers to swipe and release to swing your golf clubs. You can choose the clubs you want to use from the realistic golf equipment. You can also use the precise aiming device to shoot almost all your golf balls with a precise aim and shoot perfectly.

In Golf Rival for PC you’ll start out with the basic golf clubs that every user starts with and you’ll play against players found on the same level as you. You’ll start out the adventure with a short tutorial that will teach you how to play.

Touch the ball to gauge the force, concentrate to achieve the best accuracy, and try to position the ball closer and closer to the hole and in a safe place, away from the sand or tall grass. As you win matches in Golf Rival, you’ll earn gold and unlock chests that hold new golf clubs and improvements for the ones you already have.

Features:

Detailed instructions when you enter the game for the first time!

Thousands of online golf players around the world!

Quick opponents matching can make you play against the best global golfer at any time!

Find and challenge excellent golf players at the League and Global ranking list!

Unlock a next-level golf course to improve your golf playing skills!

Spectacular graphics and smooth operation bring you a better experience!

Various courses and abundant scenes style will meet your special preferences!

Wonderful visual and sound effects make you immerse in the game!

Invite your Facebook friends to join the addictive golf game!

Accept gifts from your friends by playing with or challenging them!

Golf Rival is also a game that has the most amazing and immersive gaming experience for gamers.

The realistic and impressive graphics make you feel as though you’re actually out there playing on the golf course. You can meet new people across the globe and connect with golf champions.

You can also keep playing tournaments and establish yourself as the ultimate golf champion in the world.

How to Install the Golf Rival app on Windows and Mac

Install the BlueStacks emulator on your PC. Complete the installation of the emulator by following the on-screen instructions. Open the emulator it will install some additional files. On the PlayStore search for the Golf Rival app, and click on the install button. Log in with your Google ID to start the download process.

