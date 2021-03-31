ESPN Tournament Challenge for PC – Use free on Windows 10

Download the ESPN Tournament Challenge app on your PC. Compete against friends, ESPN personalities, and celebrities to see who finishes with the best bracket.

What is the ESPN Tournament Challenge PC app?

ESPN Tournament Challenge for PC is a special app that allows ESPN fans to create their own brackets in an easy and interactive way. There are huge prizes waiting to be one by lucky users and a large number of other features to enjoy.

The ESPN Tournament Challenge for Windows app is built for the sole purpose of creating March Madness brackets and competing with other users for the chance to with $10,000. You can create up to 25 brackets and you might even win a trip to Hawaii for the Maui Invitational.

Main functions of the app:

Includes information about the historical and present season’s performance for each team.

Quick creation of brackets and access to groups and knock-out rounds.

Complete brackets with random teams in a matter of seconds with the autocomplete function or by importing your own brackets.

Compare your scores to those of your friends, relatives, or even celebrities.

Join up to three groups and compete against celebrities, friends, athletes, and players from all over the country.

Available for both men’s and women’s tournaments.

How to Install the ESPN Tournament Challenge app on Windows and Mac

You will need to install an Android emulator on your PC, I will recommend the BlueStacks emulator. Complete the installation of the emulator on your PC by following the on-screen instructions. Open the emulator and look for the PlayStore app on the home screen Search for the Espn Tournament Challenge app, click on the install button You will be asked to give your Google ID and the download process will start.

You can use the app on your smartphone as well, follow this LINK.

FAQs

Q: How do I create an entry?

From the game’s frontpage click on the “Create A Bracket” button. You will next be asked to enter your game settings such as entry name. After you are done editing these options, click the Create A Bracket button at the bottom of the page.

You have now created an Entry. From your entry page, you now can make your selections in the Men’s College Basketball tournament bracket and create or join a group.

How do I join a new group?

From the “My Groups” dropdown menu click on “Create or Join a Group” or click on the Group Directory link in the Entry navigation links. From the Group Directory you will have the option of joining a public or private group. You may also create a new group if you desire a place for personal friends, family, co-workers, or random basketball fans like yourself to compete. Note: As the creator of a group you must set the name, motto and the group’s parameters.

Q: Can I play against ESPN Celebrities?

Absolutely! From the Group Directory, you can select the “Fans of” or “Celebrity” links to display only those groups. Select the celebrity group that you would like to join and click on the “Join Group” button from within that Group’s page.

What do PTS, PCT, and RK mean?

PTS are the total amount of points that your team has accumulated since the start of the tournament. PCT represents the percentile your performance falls within, graded against all other entrants in the game. RK is your numerical rank in the entire field of entrants.