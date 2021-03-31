ToonME for PC – Use for free on Windows 10, Mac

With ToonME app on your PC. Get your portrait re-drawn in cartoon or vector style automatically using the magic of Artificial Intelligence.

What is the Toonme Editor PC app?

Transform yourself into an animated character in just a couple of clicks with the entertaining app ToonMe for PC. If you want to look like a character from a comic, TV show, or even Springfield, check out this app. With its loads of templates and dozens of options to choose from, it’s never been easier to become a cartoon.

Get your portrait re-drawn in cartoon or vector style automatically using the magic of Artificial Intelligence in ToonMe for Windows app. What used to take several days to be made and could only be ordered from professional artists is now available with just one tap, making you your own digital artist. It immediately makes excellent portraits like it was hand-drawn and gives the AI version of the users in high quality.

Key Features:

Simple and Easy to use Cartoon Picture Converter App.

Powerful selfie camera Photo Editor app.

Cartoon Photo editor with different cartoon filters.

Cartoon photo maker with Cartoon art Filters, pencil art Filters, drawing, and color pencil sketch effect.

Amazing photo art filters, powerful cartoon effects

Photo painting, photo editing, cartoon animation filters & cartoon photo effects

Selfie camera for live photo editing and amazing filters.

Sketch art & Smooth pencil sketch art & Hard pencils sketch art by art filters cartoon photo editor

Experience the art exhibition of filters, sketches, canvases, paintings, cartoons, oil paintings, artsy pictures, effects, photos of Cartoon Me.

Turn my picture into a cartoon drawing by using toonme cartoon photo editor.

Toonme Photo Editor will convert into Cartoon yourself

Convert your photo to a cartoon with toonme for PC app

The application that makes pictures like cartoons/turn yourself into a cartoon and make your character.

Once you subscribe to a plan and you don’t cancel it manually like you subscribed, that plan will renew automatically because you gave the permission.

When you subscribe for a trial period and then you cancel, you run the risk of losing that trial content altogether.

You must remember to manually cancel a subscription 24 hours before the trial period ends.

How to Install the ToonME app on Windows and Mac

You will need to install an Android emulator on your PC, I will recommend the BlueStacks emulator. Complete the installation of the emulator on your PC by following the on-screen instructions. Open the emulator and look for the PlayStore app on the home screen Search for the ToonMe app, click on the install button You will be asked to give your Google ID and the download process will start.

You can use the app on your smartphone as well, follow this LINK.

FAQs

How to Cancel ToonMe for PC Subscription on your iPhone or iPad.

First, open the Settings app and tap on your name.

Then, tap on the “Subscriptions” tab.

(Note that you might not automatically see this tab. In that case, tap on iTunes & Appstore)

Next, tap on your Apple ID. View Apple ID then sign in and scroll down to the “Subscriptions” button.

Next, tap on ToonMe (subscription) you want to review.

Now, Tap on Cancel.

How to Cancel ToonMe Subscription on your Android device

To cancel ToonMe subscription on Android, you need to realize that deleting the ToonMe app alone won’t cut it. Follow the steps below: