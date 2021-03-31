Wombo for PC – Use for free on Windows 10, Mac

Download the Wombo app on your PC. All you have to do is add a selfie, pick a song, and let WOMBO work its magic.

What is the Wombo PC app?

Wombo for PC, a new app sensation that creates deepfakes by making any photo sing, has been doing rounds on social media, but concerns have arisen about its data collection.

Believe it or not, it only requires you to take or upload a selfie to lip-sync the music you want. Afterward, Wombo will magically return an animated video wherein you are seen singing the song you picked. You will be stunned as to how it manages to vivify the eyes, mouth, and body that emulates human movements. Although, this actually comes at a cost of long processing time.

How you can use it?

Wombo for Windows app is free and easy to use. Just snap a picture of your face or upload an image from your camera roll, and push a button to have the image lip-sync to one of a handful of meme-adjacent songs

Wombo for PC is a newfangled entertainment tool to make fun and amusing animated videos that will help you go viral. By simply taking or uploading your selfie, the app will automatically generate a video of you lip-syncing to the music you like. Although you have to be patient enough to endure its long processing time, the lengthy waiting duration will surely be worth it.

Features

Upload Images

Tons of tunes

Lots of themes to choose from

Once you take the picture and press the green Wombo button, all that’s left is to choose from the list of songs. Each one has its melody and facial animation. The list is packed with hits with 15 choices from all genres:

Tunak Tunal Tn by Dale Mehndi

Dame tu cosita by El Chombo

What is love by Haddaway?

Chug Jug by Leviathan

Never gonna give you up by Rick Astley

Numa by O-zone

Boom, boom, boom, boom, boom!!! by Vengaboys

Dame Dane by Yakuza OST

I feel good by James Brown

Witch Doctor by Cartoons

Every time we touch by Cascada

I will survive by Gloria Gaynor

Don’t Cha by The Pussycat Dolls

Ding Dong Song by Gunther

Thriller by Michael Jackson

How to Install the Wombo app on Windows and Mac

Install the BlueStacks emulator on your PC. Complete the installation of the emulator by following the on-screen instructions. Open the emulator it will install some additional files. On the PlayStore search for the Wombo app, and click on the install button. Log in with your Google ID to start the download process.

You can also use the app on your smartphone as well.