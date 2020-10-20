Want a new Samsung Galaxy A42 5G to go with the new wallpapers? Anyone wanting the Galaxy A42 5G might have to wait But you will not have to wait for the Stock Wallpapers. We have compiled these wallpapers for you and you can Download Galaxy A42 5G stock wallpapers.

Download Galaxy A42 5G Stock Wallpapers

Here are the official Samsung Galaxy A42 5G Stock wallpapers in high resolution as shown in the video above. There are various wallpapers including pacific blue, graphite, gold, and silver. Simply download and set it as lock screen and home screen wallpaper.

If you’re acquainted with the quality of the wallpapers, then I’m glad to tell you that these wallpapers are available in 1080 X 2400 pixels resolution.

A preview

Here you can take a look at the preview image, before downloading the high-resolution. And also Download the Galaxy A42 5G Stock Wallpapers from here

About Samsung Galaxy A42 5G

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G is officially announced on September 02, 2020.

The device comes with a big screen of a 6.6 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. The smartphone feature a quad-camera that includes 48 MP (wide) + 8 MP (ultrawide) + 5 MP (macro) + 5 MP (depth) sensor on the rear side.

The front camera there is a 20 MP (wide) for clicking selfies and recording videos with 1080p at 30fps. It also features a USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector.

It is powered with a non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery that provides Fast charging. The smartphone is integrated with 128 GB internal storage that offers the capacity to store videos, music files, images, and more. It is available in various colors such as Black, White, and Grey.

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G runs on the Android 10.0 operating system with One UI 2.5. The sensors include Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, and compass.

