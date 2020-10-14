Download iPhone 12 pro Stock Wallpapers Free

Download iPhone 12 pro Stock Wallpapers, The complete collection. All the iPhone 12 Stock Wallpapers are of 2800 x 2800 Pixels Resolution. Read ahead to download iPhone 12 Stock Wallpapers in high resolution.

Preview of all iPhone 12 Pro & iPhone 12 Pro Max Stock Wallpapers

Download iPhone 12 pro Stock Wallpapers

The iPhone 12 Pro comes with a total of 14 preloaded official stock wallpapers. All the wallpapers are of 2800 x 2800 Pixels Resolution. If you are looking for 2800 x 2800 wallpapers, then these Wallpapers are a perfect match as they are also of the same resolution.

You can Download The iPhone 12 pro Stock Wallpapers HERE.

Preview of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 pro Stock Wallpapers

Here is the preview of these stunning wallpapers that you can download form our website.

About iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro

Apple on October 13, 2020, introduced its newest flagship iPhones, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini, which offer powerful features at an affordable price tag. Sold alongside the more expensive iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, the iPhone 12 and 12 mini are ideal for anyone who doesn’t need Pro camera features.

Size

Also, the sizes are allegedly changing. While the iPhone 12 will likely be 6.1 inches like the iPhone 11, the rest of the lineup will be very different. According to numerous rumors, the 5.8-inch Pro will also be 6.1 inches this year, while the 6.5-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max will be growing to 6.7 inches. And a new 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini model will reportedly be joining the lineup as well. Here’s how it should shake out.

Rest of the Features

All four iPhone 12 models offer 5G, a faster A14 Bionic processor, and sleek new design. Apple has updated the cameras, too, with better computational photography and a 7-element lens.

To make the iPhone 12 tougher, there’s a new Ceramic Shield glass display that Apple claims are the toughest in the industry. There’s a new MagSafe wireless charging system as well that’s designed to make wireless charging a bit easier

The iPhone 12 mini has a starting price of $699 for 64GB, while the larger iPhone 12 costs $799. The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max up the starting storage to 128GB and are priced at $999 and $1,099 respectively.

As for the iPhone 12 mini and the standard iPhone 12, the colors are similar to the iPhone 11 and iPhone XR: In addition to black, white, and red, there are also green and blue

Soon after the announcement of the iPhone 12 On twitter iPhone 5 was trending, and a lot of people were sharing the memes about it. Some people said that it was a better version of the iPhone 5 with the upgrade to its camera. pointing towards its exterior design.

Also, you can check the other stock Wallpapers that we have compiled for you HERE.