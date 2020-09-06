Which is the best VPN to watch another country’s Netflix? What VPN will be the best choice to watch US Netflix? We are going to find that out here. Here is a list of the Best VPN for Netflix that are free and paid as well.

A quick look at the list of best VPN for Netflix in 2020. The Best VPN for Netflix list has the apps that will unblock the US Netflix as well. Some of these VPN apps have their free versions as well.

NordVPN Express VPN IPVanish Cyberghost VPN VyprVPN

VPN for Netflix – But why?

Netflix & chill – a line that you have heard over a thousand times, but at times, you run out of the content on Netflix that would make you chill. These are the times when you want to explore Netflix’s inventory for another country, especially the US. That’s because Netflix shows tailored content for each country/region. It’s not necessary that a user residing in Germany will find the same content on Netflix as the one in the US. One reason for all your favorite titles to appear in the US’ Netflix is that it has a 100% Netflix catalog. Take a look at the Netflix Catalog for other countries.

The percentage of Netflix Catalog in major countries

US 100% UK 92% India 84% Brazo; 77% Ukraine 67% Russia 62% France 58% Germany 56% Canada 55% Spain 53%

At times it becomes really frustrating that you can find your desired title listed on Netflix in Google Search, but when you look for the same title inside Netflix, that particular title is not there. That’s also because the search results show you Netflix results from different countries. This has happened to me so many times and I can completely understand how much it can annoy you.

In such cases, your best bet is a VPN. You can quickly turn on a VPN on your computer, Android phone, or an iPhone and access Netflix of another country. You will be able to find your desired content in no time.

But there is one more bottleneck. Not all VPN apps allow Netflix to stream. That’s because Netflix doesn’t want the users to access the platform using fake locations. Netflix has a really strict policy and it has blocked a huge number of VPN service providers from accessing the site already. Many VPN companies have already given up on Netflix. Fortunately, there are still a few services that allow Netflix streaming and you will find those here.

Now before you take a look at the VPNs, let me tell you the criteria for picking up the best Netflix VPN.

Choosing the right VPN for Netflix

In this list, you will find the NordVPN at the top. I have hand-tested the NordVPN and it worked for me every single time. Furthermore, NordVPN streamed the highest quality of content on Netflix without any kind of interruptions. Because of the non-shady nature of Netflix, I did not get any Netflix warning emails to change my password. NordVPN helped me to set the criteria for getting my hands on the right VPN for Netflix and that’s how this list is crafted.

The 5 VPN mentioned here are tested regularly. As of January 2020, all those VPN applications are working with Netflix.

Using NordVPN on Android Phone

One of the main advantages of these VPNs is that most of them offer a money-back guarantee. That’s really important when your goal is to unblock the US Netflix. You can never trust Netflix with its policies. If they end up blocking your newly purchased VPN, you can easily claim a refund from the VPN service.

Before getting a paid VPN, I recommend you to check out the free versions of the same VPN applications. If the free or trial version allows you to stream Netflix without interruption, you may consider investing in that app.

Another thing to keep in mind is that these VPNs have a no-logs policy. They respect your privacy and security. None of your activities are tracked. Your online identity remains anonymous throughout the connection.

Take a look at the apps now.

Best choice for not only Netflix but all things internet.

Number of Servers: > 5100 | Number of Countries: 59 | Simultaneous Devices: 6 | P2P & Obfuscated Servers | UDP & TCP OpenVPN | L2TP/IPSec | IPSec | IKEv2 | PPTP

NordVPN premium on a phone.

NordVPN’s flexibility and blazing speed allow users to unblock Netflix from locations like the US, UK, and Canada. With the help of the UDP Protocol, users can stream Netflix in HD. To browse the internet without a hassle, users can switch to the TCP Protocol. One of the best features of NordVPN is the presence of Obfuscated servers. The Obfuscated servers make it extremely difficult to detect encryption on your online presence.

NordVPN has a huge list of servers. The tool is set to find the best server on its own. If the selected server doesn’t work as per your expectations, you can switch to another server manually. For the most part, the NordVPN does its stuff on its own.

NordVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. If you feel like the application isn’t the right choice for you, you can immediately ask the company for a refund.

At the moment, NordVPN doesn’t work on game consoles and Apple TV, however, if you configure the VPN on your router, you can connect the device to that router and use the VPN. That’s the only downside for now. The NordVPN, otherwise, is the best choice and tops my list.

Nord VPN 36 Months Subscription: $3.49/mo

12 Months Subscription: $6.99/mo

1 Month Subscription: $11.95/mo

2. ExpressVPN

Number of Servers: >3000 | Number of Countries: 160/94 | UDP & TCP OpenVPN | L2TP/IPSec | IPSec | IKEv2 | PPTP

Using the ExpressVPN Trial version on a phone.

ExpressVPN is generally known for its speed. To stream through platforms like Netflix and Hulu, ExpressVPN is one of the best choices. It also comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

ExpressVPN does everything that a VPN should do, but when it comes to the support, the VPN goes a step further here. In case you are unable to find the best server, you can turn on a live chat session with the ExpressVPN support and they will help you find the best server.

ExpressVPN has its MediaStreamer DNS which will let you unblock and run Netflix on devices like Apple TV and game consoles. This is one feature that also helps ExpressVPN set itself apart from other VPNs.

Visit ExpressVPN

3. IPVanish

Number of IPs: > 40,000 | Number of Servers: > 1,300 | Number of Locations: > 75 | UDP & TCP OpenVPN | L2TP/IPSec | IPSec | IKEv2 | PPTP | 10 Simultaneous Connections

Using IPVanish on a phone.

IPVanish should be your choice if you don’t want to go with NordVPN or ExpressVPN. There isn’t something that the IPVanish can do and the first two recommendations can’t. IPVanish, overall, is a nice VPN. It has impressive numbers.

The UDP protocol is there which means the IPVanish will also let you stream Netflix in HD. IPVanish’s best servers are located in the US. You can use the IPVanish on 10 devices at the same time.

In this list, the IPVanish offers the highest number of simultaneous connections. IPVanish offers a 7-day money-back guarantee only. This may be a very short timespan to fully test this VPN.

Visit IPVanish

Number of Servers: 5745 | Countries: 90 | Locations: 112 | OpenVPN, L2TP-IPsec and PPTP protocols

Using Cyberghost VPN on a phone.

Cyberghost is also among the impressive VPN apps. It can unblock streaming websites. It will also let you play region-blocked games. Cyberghost offers military-grade protection. It comes with DNS and IP Leak Protection features.

What makes Cyberghost’s way to our list is the number of platforms it supports. Whether you are using Windows, Android, macOS, iOS, Firefox OS, Linux, FireStick, or any other operating system/platform, you will the Cyberghost application for that.

With over 5745 servers, this is one of the most reliable VPNs for Netflix. Cyberghost is originally based in Germany, but it works flawlessly to stream the US Netflix. The US Servers will work best to have a smooth Netflix experience. Furthermore, you can also stream Netflix from Germany and the UK.

Cyberghost offers a 7-days money-back guarantee for monthly subscriptions and a 45-days money-back guarantee for yearly subscriptions.

Get CyberghostVPN on Discount

Number of IP Addresses: 200,000 | Locations: 70 | Simultaneous Devices: 5

Using VyprVPN on a phone.

There isn’t so much to talk about VyprVPN except for the fact that it supports the US Netflix. The VyprVPN’s official page has clearly mentioned that users can watch Netflix in HD. Folks over VyprVPN also claim it to be the best VPN for streaming.

The VyprVPN also supports streaming on YouTube, Hulu, HBO, and BBC iPlayer. It unblocks all the geo-restricted websites and apps. The military-grade encryption can be found in VyprVPN as well.

VyprVPN also has a no-logs policy which means none of your online activities will be recorded. It does its best to hide your online identity. The snoopers cannot easily snoop into your personal data when you are connected through VyprVPN. It also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Final Words

That’s all. Hopefully, you have picked up the right VPN to stream Netflix on your device. If you have any other suggestions or recommendations, feel free to drop them in the comment section below. In case you have any queries, ask them below and I will try my best to get back to you.

