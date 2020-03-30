Download TikTok Videos on Any Platform [ Free ]

With the help of this guide, you will be able to download TikTok Videos on Any Platform.

Well all know that TikTok is one app nowadays everyone uses and believe me, age doesn’t matter when I say, everyone. Moreover, not only this, we have seen many articles on how TikTok is effecting teenagers and adults. Where people are making informative content, there are others who are doing the opposite of that and it’s alarming that is the very reason we have seen many red flags about TikTok.

However, if we put aside this one fact, there are tons of videos that are very good and they are worth watching and also sharing. But as we all know that downloading videos from TikTok is not an easy task especially for those who are basic users.

In this guide, I will tell you how to download TikTok Videos on Any Platform either it’s Android or iOS. All you have to do is follow the instructions provided below.

Download TikTok Videos on iOS:

Let’s start with iOS first. You will be surprised to know that downloading TikTok videos are very easy. Open the TikTok app on your iPhone or iPad. Now head over the specific video you want to download.

Tap on the share the button located at the right sidebar, next you will see a number of options on which you can share the TikTok videos. But we are not here to share a video, we want to download one.

So, find the option that says, Save Video. Tap on it and since it will be your first time the app will ask for accessing the storage permission, grant it. That will be all, your downloading will begin and in no time, TikTok video will be downloaded on your iOS device.

Download TikTok Videos on Android:

TikTok functionality is same on both Android & iOS. The downloading video on an Android device won’t be different. Open up the video you wanted to download, tap on the share button and look for the save video button. Keep that in mind, the video you want to download must be available publically. Otherwise, you won’t be able to find the save video button.

Now after finding the save video button, tap on it and allow the app to access your storage. Your downloading begins and once downloaded you will be notified. You can play the TikTok downloaded video from the gallery.

Download TikTok Videos Without Watermark (Android):

As far As I know, now you know how to download videos from TikTok on Android & iOS without using anything party downloader. However, there is one drawback if you are downloading TikTok videos using the official app.

The app automatically adds a watermark on all the videos which are downloaded using the TikTok app. It’s okay for some users, but not for everyone.

So if you are among those users who want to download TikTok Videos without Watermark. You can but with the help of another app, this is why I find Android the best because there is always a solution for everything.

You need to Download Video Downloader for Social Media on your Android device. Once downloaded, open the TikTok app and tap on the share button, copy the link of the video.

Open Download Video Downloader for Social Media app and paste the link in the given filed. Tap on download to start the downloading process. That will be all now the video will be downloaded without watermark.

Download TikTok Videos Without any app or Tool:

All the methods and tools that I have told you until now will work. But not all the time, sometimes piracy comes in-between because there are some limits set by the TikTok user, whose video you are about to download.

If a user has set privacy on his/her videos, you won’t be able to download then and all the tools and apps will show you an error message. If you try to download such user videos. So, if you are in a situation just like that, Tap on the share button and share the video using WhatsApp or Email.

Once you have shared a video using WhatsApp or even Email, you can easily save a video on your Android & iOS devices.

Download TikTok Videos Using on Any Platform:

Okay, What is everything else fails and you are not able to download TikTok Videos using any of these tricks that I have told you. Now, what to do? Well, there is always something if everything else fails. You can always use screen recorders, nowadays, all the devices are coming with a built-in screen recorder. However, if you don’t have one by default, you can always use third-party apps available on both Google Play and App Store.

Start the screen recording and play the TikTok, once you have recorded a video you can easily crop and trim it using stock editors.

That’s all. These were the best and effective workarounds to Download TikTok Videos Using on Any Platform.