Top 5 Things to Know About Self-Monitored Home Security Systems

Self-monitored home security systems depend on homeowners to monitor their homes. They only contact the police when there is an emergency. But, a self-monitored security system doesn’t require a homeowner to sacrifice some features. Homeowners customize the best home security systems to suit their needs and decide to install the units themselves or professionally. The major advantage of self-monitored home security systems is that they do not have monthly monitoring fees.

Importance of Self-Monitored Home Security Systems

Research has shown that a home security system is more important now than ever. That’s because most individuals are working during the day, leaving their homes unattended during the day. Without a home security system, such homes can be easy targets for criminals.

The installation of a self-monitored home security system gives a homeowner peace of mind and protection without paying a monthly fee to a monitoring company. That’s because the alarm technology of the system is largely controlled using a mobile app. It notifies a homeowner about any disturbances in their home. Thus, they don’t require professional monitoring.

What’s more, a homeowner can purchase and install the system to self-monitor their home. That’s because self-monitored home security systems are affordable and easy to install. They also provide convenient monitoring using a smartphone. Additionally, self-monitored systems do not come with contracts, and homeowners own the equipment. Thus, nobody will come for the equipment after the termination of a contract because none of these exists with self-monitored systems. Essentially, price, ownership, and convenience are the major reasons why people choose self-monitoring home security systems.

Features to Pay Attention to When Choosing a Self-Monitored Home Security System

If you decide to install a self-monitored home security system, consider the following features when purchasing it.

Communication- How does the self-monitored system communicate with a homeowner? An ideal system should use push notifications to alert the homeowner about suspicious behavior. However, some systems communicate via email and text. The ideal communication feature or model of a self-monitored security system should depend on your preferences and lifestyle. Additionally, consider the volume and type of alarm.

Visuals- Security is the major purpose of a security system. However, you should choose a system that fits in the décor of your home better. A more intrusive and bulky system may not be ideal for your home.

Ease of Use- An ideal self-monitored home security syst5em should be easy to use. It should be easy to set up and get notifications from. Essentially, choose a system whose features are easy to use.

In addition to these features, it’s crucial to choose a secure, reputable arrangement. For instance, you can have the system supplier install the security system and leave you to monitor your home. Choosing a reputable company will ensure that important details of your home do not get to the wrong hands.

Things to Know Before You Choose an Ideal Self-Monitored Security System for Your Home

Several companies sell self-monitored home security systems. That means there are many choices to consider when purchasing a self-monitored home security system. To help you make a more informed choice, here are the top 5 things to know about self-monitored home security systems.

Connection Options

Before you choose a self-monitored security system for your home, consider its connection options. Many units use cellular signals, Wi-Fi, or Ethernet cables. Wi-Fi connectivity is the most common option among homeowners. That’s because its installation and operations are easy.

But if you have a weak internet, don’t go for a system that uses Wi-Fi. That’s because the signal will keep dropping and make your system useless. A system that uses cellular connection can be a good alternative for a homeowner whose Wi-Fi is not an option. A system that uses Ethernet cables can also be a good option. However, systems that use Ethernet cables require professional installation because wires have to go via the wall and access the electrical grid of a home.

Notification Abilities

Your home security system should send you notifications of any disturbance to your home. Different self-monitored home security systems have varying notification processes. Therefore, consider how different systems contact their owners and the triggers of alerts. An ideal self-monitored home security system should allow you to customize alerts. It should let you choose what you consider as a crucial event and how you will receive the notification. Notifications can be sent via email, push, or text.

The Reputation of a Company

As hinted, many companies offer self-monitored home security systems. When choosing a home security system, select a reputable and reliable company. An ideal company to buy a self-monitored home security system should have been in business for years. Such a company has higher chances of supplying better equipment and providing improved customer service.

Positive Reviews

Take your time to read reviews that other customers have written about the company that supplies self-monitored home security systems and its units. Find out whether any customer has complained about the supplier, equipment, or staff. You can also ask your neighbors and colleagues at work. Reading reviews will give you insights into what you can expect from the company.

Video Recording

You might think that video recording is a standard option for home security systems. But this is not true. Therefore, don’t assume that your system will record and store videos automatically. Instead, make sure that the self-monitored home security system that you choose provides the video recording option. A system can come with video storage or send it to your cloud account, where it will be stored for a few days. In some cases, you may have to pay a monthly fee for video storage.

To minimize the need for video storage, choose a system that records video only when the motion sensor is triggered. That means you won’t need massive storage space for 24/7 recording.

The Bottom Line

Self-monitored home security systems are ideal options for people that want to enhance security in their homes without paying monthly monitoring fees. However, you must know certain things to choose the right self-monitored security system for your home. This will enable you to choose a system that will work more cost-effectively and efficiently in protecting your home and giving you peace of mind.