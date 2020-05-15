tinyCam Pro PC Version Download on Windows and Mac

tinyCam Pro is another famous remote surveillance software. Being a feature-rich application, it happens to be the first choice for many security-centric users. tinyCam Pro has no official PC version. But its Android version can be installed as tinyCam Pro PC. Here in this tutorial, you will take a look at the steps to download tinyCam Pro for PC. The tinyCam Pro PC will run seamlessly on Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, and macOS.

A brief over of tinyCam Pro

tinyCam comes in two versions; A free version and a Pro version. The Pro version has some additional features while the basic functionality of the app remains the same. As it is a remote surveillance app, it basically means that you can connect it to your security camera. After connecting, you can start monitoring what’s happening in front of the camera. Whether you have a CCTV, IP, or a Network camera installed at your home or office, you can monitor it easily via tinyCam Pro.

All it takes is a one-time connection. Afterward, you are free to go anywhere in the world. The complete control of your cameras will be right in your hands. tinyCam Pro uses an internet connection to connect to the cameras. Both the camera and the monitoring device need to be on the same Internet connection for this to happen. This is the first time requirement only.

tinyCam Pro can connect multiple cameras at the same time. On its home screen, it displays the view from 4 cameras simultaneously. It supports cameras from a variety of CCTV manufacturers including Amcrest, HikConnect, and many others. The app by default shows a view from some of the cameras installed by tinyCam itself. The dummy cameras are there to give you an idea of how this app works.

The main goal of tinyCam Pro is to achieve maximum portability. It achieves that by skipping the need for sitting in front of your camera’s LCD monitor. There is no need to even keep watching your device all the time. The smart alerts and alarms will keep an eye on the cameras. As an activity takes place, the app will notify you. How good is that?

Use cases of tinyCam Pro

If you are still not sure what users and what uses this app is built for, let me list a few here.

You have cameras installed at your office/workplace and you need to monitor 24/7. The work you do requires a lot of traveling and you need to monitor the cameras while you are out. Unable to sit in front of the big LCD monitor installed back home. Rely on automation, let the application monitor the things for you, and stay at peace. Use your smartphone or computer to communicate with those in front of the cameras. Take your security to a whole new level by staying connecting with origin all the time.

tinyCam Pro Features

tinyCam Monitor is equipped with a plethora of features that you won’t find in any other application. This camera monitor makes it extremely easy to control the CCTV cameras. Take a look at its features now.

H.264 Codec support for high-end cameras.

support for high-end cameras. Video Recording capability.

capability. Screen capture feature.

2-Way Audio – Talkback Feature.

– Announcement feature.

Ability to Pan, Tilt, and Zoom through cameras.

Group cameras.

Connect multiple cameras at the same time.

Sample CCTV cameras already added in the app.

Sensors support.

Face Detection.

Audio Detection.

Compatible with Tasker Plugin.

Add widgets to the home screen.

tinyCam Pro for PC

As mentioned, this is an Android app. But that doesn’t restrict it to Android only. It is the beauty of Android that makes all Android apps compatible with the Windows and Mac ecosystems. No, you cannot directly run tinyCam Pro on PC. Of course, there is a trick involved and you will discover that here. We will be using an Android emulator to download tinyCam Pro for PC. The best choice for this purpose is going to be either BlueStacks or the NoxPlayer. Just follow the requirements and prepare to install tinyCam Pro for PC now.

Requirements to get tinyCam Pro on PC

Desktop PC or Laptop.

Windows 7/8/10 or macOS.

or CCTV/IP/DVR/Network Camera installed at your home.

installed at your home. You need the IP address, name, and other configuration information of your camera.

Same WiFi on your computer & camera.

Google Account. If you don’t have one, create it for free.

Android Emulator: Download BlueStacks NoxPlayer.

Download Install the Emulator and set it up using your Google Account.

Follow the remaining part of this tutorial.

Steps to download tinyCam Pro PC

On your PC, open the Android emulator. Go to the Google Play in the emulator. In the Google Play, type “tinyCam Pro” and hit enter. As you find the app, install it. Open tinyCam Pro for PC now. Add your cameras to the app and start monitoring.

What’s next?

After establishing a connection between the camera and the computer, you can leave the emulator on in order to monitor 24/7. You can set up the alarms and alerts to get notified about any kind of activities happening in front of the cameras. The sensors of the camera are very smart and they avoid false flags at any cost. Rest assured, you can fully trust the capabilities of the tinyCam Pro app. If you run into any kind of problems while installing this app, feel free to reach out to us.

tinyCam Pro Alternatives

FAQs

Is tinyCam Pro for PC safe?

Yes. We are not using any unverified sources to install tinyCam Pro for PC. The method given above involves 100% safe tools.

Does tinyCam Pro support Hik Connect cameras?

YES! It supports cameras from not only Hik Connect but from a number of other CCTV brands.

Can I connect my CCTV to tinyCam Pro?

YES! You can connect pretty much any CCTV or IP camera with the tinyCam Pro application.

Does tinyCam Pro have alarm feature?

Of course. tinyCam Pro has a smart alarm/alert feature. Its sensors can detect motion and notify you immediately.

Can tinyCam Pro for PC save videos and pictures?

YES. It saves the videos and pictures to your device’s local storage and also works with the cloud storage services.

Will tinyCam Pro work with Windows 10?

With BlueStacks 4.2, you can easily run tinyCam Pro on Windows 10.

Can I install tinyCam Pro for PC via BlueStacks?

BlueStacks 4.2 is one of the best ways to get tinyCam Pro on PC.