EasyviewerLite for PC Windows 10 macOS FREE DOWNLOAD

EasyviewerLite is a companion application for CCTV, IP, Network, DVRs, and other security cameras. If you have installed any such cameras on your premises, you can greatly benefit from the EasyviewerLite app. It’s a smartphone app, but it works much better when utilized on a computer. It’s a bit tricky to install EasyviewerLite on PC. This is for everyone who wants to get EasyviewerLite PC. Here are the steps to download EasyviewerLite for PC in this guide. Before you download this app, it’s important to learn everything about it.

Usability of EasyviewerLite

CCTV Cameras have transformed over time. Gone are the days when cameras were controlled via wires only. Portability has taken over now. CCTV Cameras now support wireless controls with the help of internet connections. When the internet is involved, we can actually unleash the real potential of any device or application. EasyviewerLite is one such application that helps you make more out of your CCTV, Network, or the IP Cameras. It uses an internet connection to establish a connection between your Camera and your controller device.

EasyviewerLite – Solution for Phones

Originally, this app is built for smartphones. The basic idea is to take full control in your hands. With your phone, you can monitor your cameras 24/7. The phone will keep running the cameras in the background. EasyviewerLite allows connecting up to 4 cameras simultaneously. The app shows all cameras at the same time in a tiled window. This app is loaded with features like screen recording, capture, cloud uploads, smart alert, etc. The main purpose is to make things as portable as possible. There is no longer a need to sit next to your monitoring LCD display all the time. Just take the surveillance with yourself wherever you go in the world. This app requires a one-time-connection only. After that, it live streams the videos from your connected security cameras to the screen of your phone.

What makes EasyviewerLite worthy?

There are hundreds, if not thousands of CCTV monitoring apps. But the EasiyviewerLite manages to stand out. First of all, it is a very light application. It’s got a huge list of compatible devices. EasyviewerLite works with almost any other Network/IP/CCTV Camera brand. The app is extremely easy to set up as well. It’s a self-explanatory app which shows you the + buttons on its homepage. Users only have to press the buttons and enter the details of their cameras to set them up. EasyviewerLite is equipped with a talkback feature. With this, you can talk to anyone in front of the camera. This is also useful to make announcements remotely. When you launch this app for the first time, it asks you for your region. This is done in order to pull the list of compatible devices for your specific region.

EasyviewerLite Features

Built-in Photo & Video Gallery.

Cloud Storage Support.

Save to External Storage.

Smart Alarm Feature.

Pan, Tilt, and Zoom Cameras.

Record Video.

Automatically save recorded videos.

Smart capture feature.

Talkback feature – Your camera must have a mic/speaker for this.

EasyviewerLite Alternatives

Although there are over a hundred alternatives to EasyviewerLite, here are a few that we have already covered.

EasyviewerLite on PC

Remote surveillance software like EasyviewerLite is a great utility. By all means, it is worth running on a PC. It may not be officially available for a computer, but with our tutorial, you can install its Android version on Windows or macOS right away. Down below you will find the steps to install EasyviewerLite for PC. You can run EasyviewerLite on Windows and also on the macOS. Take a look at the requirements and then go through the steps.

Requirements to download EasyvieweLite PC

Windows or macOS-powered Desktop PC or Laptop.

CCTV/IP/Network/DVR Cam installed on your premises.

Internet Connection.

Your Camera must be connected to the WiFI.

Google Account. If you currently do not have an account, you can create it for free.

Android Emulator BlueStacks NoxPlayer.

Download the emulator and install it by following the instructions given in their respective guides. Set up the emulator using the Google Account.

Follow the rest of the guide to the letter.

Download EasyviewerLite for PC

Open the BlueStacks or NoxPlayer Emulator on your computer. Go to the Google Play Store. In the Search Bar of the Play Store, type “EasyviewerLite” and hit enter. As you find the app install it. Open EasyviewerLite now. Click on the “+” button in the app and add your camera details. Connect the cameras and start monitoring.

EasyviewerLite PC – Video Guide

If you were unable to understand the tutorial given above, we have made an exclusive video for you. Watch how to run the EasyviewerLite surveillance software on PC.

What have we achieved by installing EasyviewerLite on the computer?

The benefits of running apps like Easyviewer on a computer are big. First of all, this app enables you to watch everything on a bigger screen. On a PC, the app won’t consume battery or storage. With your mouse, it is easier to manage all the cameras. Furthermore, you can move all files from the emulator to the Windows instantly to free up the storage of the emulator. Remember that your emulator and the cameras need to be connected to the same internet connection for this to work. If you run into any kind of problems while installing this tool, feel free to reach out to us using the comment section below.

FAQs

Is EasyviewerLite for PC Safe?

Yes, we are using verified methods and software. Rest assured, you can fully trust this guide.

Can I run EasyviewerLite on Windows 10?

Absolutely. The method given above will let you download EasyviewerLite not only on Windows 10, but also on Windows 7, Windows 8, and Windows 8.1.

How to install EasyviewerLite on macOS?

With the help of BlueStacks 4, you can easily run it on macOS.

Can I connect HIK Cameras with EasyviewerLite?

Yes, it supports a variety of cameras. Feel free to connect any cameras to this app.

Does EasyviewerLite have video recording option?

Yes! It has a video recording and also a screen capture option.

Can I install EasyviewerLite via BlueStacks?

BlueStacks is one of the best ways to download and run this tool on your PC.

Is EasyviewerLite FREE?

100%. It’s a completely free app.