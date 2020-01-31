Google Camera APK for Galaxy S7/S7 Edge (Portrait Mode)

Here’s how you can install Google Camera APK for Galaxy S7/S7 Edge. The latest version comes with the support of Portrait Mode and we are providing you the latest Google Camera APK.

When it comes to taking awesome photos, the Google Camera app is best among all. We have seen brilliant photos taken through Google Camera by Google Pixel devices. Also, you all are very well aware of the fact that Google Pixel devices are the best in the market when it comes to the camera department. Moreover, behind all those breathtaking photos of Google Pixel is Google Camera. This is where all process is done, so that’s why I made that post.

Now you can take mind-blowing pictures on your Galaxy S7 / S7 edge using Google Camera. All you have to do is heed the following instruction and you will be able to download Latest Google Camera APK for Samsung Galaxy S7 & S7 Edge.

Thanks to XDA Member ( miniuser123 ). We get to use the famous Portrait Mode of Google Pixel 2 on our Galaxy S7/S7 Edge. He made it possible to install Google Camera on Galaxy S7 Edge Exynos models. Moreover, you will be happy to know that you can download the latest Google Camera APK on S8 and Note 8.

Download Google Camera APK for Samsung Galaxy S7/S7 Edge (with Portrait Mode):

You can download the Google Camera 8.2 APK for Samsung Galaxy S7 & S7 Edge from the following links.

Download Google Camera: Google-Camera-8.2.apk

It would be better to directly download Google Camera APK on your device or you can download it on your PC. But then you have to connect your device to your PC and then transfer the APK file.

Install Google Camera APK on Samsung Galaxy S7 & S7 Edge:

First, you need to download Google Camera 8.2 APK on your Samsung Galaxy S7 & S7 Edge.

on your Samsung Galaxy S7 & S7 Edge. Once you downloaded it, head over to the file manager and tap on downloads.

From there find the Google Camera APK file. Tap on it and follow the on-screen instructions.

file. Tap on it and follow the on-screen instructions. In no time, you will be able to install Google Camera on Galaxy S7 Edge.

Once the Google Camera is installed on Samsung Galaxy S7/S7 Edge. You can open it form apps drawer and start using it. You don’t have to change any settings.

That’s all. Now you can easily use Google Camera with Portrait Mode on your Samsung Galaxy S7 & S7 Edge. Please do try our guide and let’s know-how was your experience. Moreover, if you face any issue please do tell us about that too. So we can help you.