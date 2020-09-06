Review: Bitdefender Mobile Security for Android

Bitdefender Mobile Security for Android is one of the most advanced cybersecurity applications for Android that gives your devices absolute protection against viruses and malware. Not only it protects your phone from malware and viruses, but also it comes with a built-in VPN for a fast, anonymous, and safe experience while surfing the web.

This application allows you to remotely locate, lock, and wipe your Android device in case of loss or theft. It also features a light-weight and fast VPN that will keep you safe while accessing a public Wi-fi. You can access multiple virtual locations from all over the world including the US, UK, IT, AU and more.

Bitdefender Mobile Security for Android offers cloud-based malware detection and a smart anti-theft experience for your smartphone with almost zero impact on your battery drainage. Bitdefender is packed with amazing features that are aimed to provide your smartphone with unbeatable protection, increased performance, and unbreachable privacy.

Main Features

Packed with stunning features, it is one of the most premium application for your overall smartphone security including VPN, malware and virus scanner, web protection, smart unlock, and more, let us dive deep into the features of Bitdefender Mobile Security for Android.

Malware Scanner

This application features a great malware scanner with an independently proven 100% detection rate, and this Malware Scanner is always up to date with the latest intel on viruses and automatically scans apps for malware as you install them. Your mobile is always safe from viruses and Malware.

AutoPilot

It comes with a feature of Autopilot that has been designed to act as a Security Advisor and gives you deeper insights into your security posture making your smartphone more robust against threats.

Smart Unlock

Likewise, its other features offer smart unlock which functions as while you’re using a trusted Wi-fi such as your home hub, the Smart Unlock grants you direct access to your apps by disabling the PIN. This feature is convenient for those users that use more than one Wi-fi connection.

Web Protection

You are safe with Bitdefender Mobile Security for Android while you are browsing the web as web protection detects malicious content and keeps your browsing safe for the most popular browsers.

Anti Theft & Snap Photo

Your device is protected against theft as well as it will lock, geo-locate, sound an alarm, and wipe your Android from any Internet-connected device and also it will snap a mugshot of any person who tries to tamper with your phone in your absence. You can trust this application in all aspects when it comes to security.

Account Privacy

Being a complete security package, Bitdefender Mobile Security for Android will keep your privacy as its first choice. Now you can find out whether your email account details have been leaked or not by simply running a check with Bitdefender Mobile Security.

Why use Bitdefender Mobile Security for Android?

What makes Bitdefender Mobile Security for Android the number one choice is because it is not only a malware and virus scanner but a built-in App lock, lightweight and fast VPN, battery and performance saver, and more amazing features.

This application has scored 100% in malware detection and it has been awarded three times as best Android Security Product in the year 2015, 2016, and 2017.

Different Versions of Bitdefender Mobile Security for Android

The Bitdefender Mobile Security for Android is no doubt an outstanding application but you can enjoy the free version for only 14 days. Yes, it offers 14 days trial for the free version. After that, you have to upgrade to a premium paid version.

It offers two packages for the paid version of the application. The first version will cost you $13/year (9.99 Euros), with the constraint of only one account.

The other version will cost you $46/year (34.99 Euros) but you can use this version for 5 devices which is a great deal. It is worth noting that this price is only for the first year and it may vary in the subsequent years.

System Requirements to use Bitdefender Mobile Security for Android

In order to use Bitdefender Mobile Security for Android, you need to have the following requirements in your smartphone.

Android Version 5.0 and above

An active internet connection

It requires device admin permission

Review

Finally, after using this amazing security application for a while, we can say that it is one of the best security solutions out there in the market. It keeps your Android device safe from all new and existing online threats. The finest feature is that it reacts instantly to online threats without compromising your system’s performance.

Moreover, it takes care of your online privacy and personal information like your email and other online accounts as well. If you are willing to pay for your online security, this application is second to none.