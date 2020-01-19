The following are the best Google Drive Alternatives in 2020. Use these alternates to increase your online storage space.

Goggle Drive is a file storage and synchronization service created by Google. Your files are stored in the cloud, which is a simplified view of what is essentially someone else’s infrastructure. Since it uses the storage of someone else, individuals and businesses are free of all the hassle that comes with in-house, on-site local storage hardware.

Ever since it has been introduced, it’s getting in demand day by day and businesses and consumers are increasingly reliant on the cloud. Given the multitude of cloud storage providers out there, one has to be wise enough to choose the right provider, which provides you with maximum bandwidth and low-cost storage while still safeguarding your privacy.

Here we are going to highlight the best 5 providers that are there in the market, in competition with the very popular Google Drive.

5 Best Google Drive Alternatives in 2020

DropBox

If you are looking for an application that offers mainstream features of Google Drive or even more, then Dropbox could be your best bet. Dropbox is available on iOS, Android, Blackberry, Windows, OS X, and Linux.

By having a client for so many Os’s, pretty much everyone is covered, no matter what kind of device or OS one is using. Dropbox is a versatile tool where you can store your files in an organized manner over the cloud.

You can use Dropbox via the website, by installing a desktop client that creates a folder that you simply drag and drop your files into.

The salient feature of dropbox that makes it promising to use is its ability to sync; it was introduced back in 2007 when Dropbox was first developed. Currently, many services have introduced this feature, but dropbox sync remains unparalleled.

There is only one version of the Dropbox client, and its functionality is the same for all users. However, the cloud nature of the service makes it necessary for Dropbox to charge users who need a lot of storage space.

There are currently three Dropbox plans. The free plan, which offers two gigabytes of storage space.

The Pro plan, which offers 100 gigabytes of storage and is priced at $9.99 per month and the Business Plan, which predictably offers unlimited space for 5 or more users and is priced at $15 per month.

Tresorit

Although, Dropbox is the best for people looking for Google Drive alternatives, there are other services that excel in their own way. For example, Tresorit is a service that focuses on providing military-grade encryption services for your cloud storage, which sadly neither Google Drive nor Dropbox offers.

The service is so secure, the company is offering a reward of $50,000 to anyone who can breach their security, now that’s the confidence I want to see.

Now that you are planning to switch from Google Drive, you should take a moment and think about the type of security that you want for your data on the cloud.

If you are keeping sensitive data on the cloud, Tresorit might be the one for you.

Tresorit is available for Android, Windows, Mac, iPhone, and iPad. It has no hidden charges and provides the same security for desktop clients.

Moreover, you can share your files easily, with a passcode for more security, with your friends and clients. App passcode lock ensures that no one has access to your tesorit files, even if someone gains access to your phone.

For starters, Tresorit doesn’t offer any free account but only a 14-day free trial and you will have to subscribe to them if you want to enjoy their services. In my viewpoint, it is a small price to pay if you are looking for secure cloud storage services, and Tresorit is one of the best Google Drive Alternatives, that does that. The premium plan comes with a price of $20/user/month, for 2-9 users and $12/user/month for 10 or more users.

pCloud

Top security is key to a quality cloud solution, and I can happily report that pCloud is safe and offers a very secure system. All files are encrypted via the pCloud cryptosystem, and they aren’t decrypted until downloaded.

Save your files and have them on your laptop with pCloud Drive phone or the web. pCloud Drive is a desktop application that creates a secure virtual drive on your computer, which you can use to easily store, access and work with your files in the cloud.

pCloud Drive provides a number of additional functionalities, such as integrated file sharing and synchronization through your computer. The app significantly eases your work upon performing file operations in the cloud, because with pCloud Drive you can work with your files using any software on your computer.

Everything you save in pCloud will be synced with your phone, tablet, and laptop, so that your photos, videos, and documents are always available, anywhere you go. It works well with Android, iOS, Windows, and Linux and so you can easily sync it with all your devices.

You can sign up for pCloud and download it for free. Basic pCloud accounts come with 10 GB of free space right off the bat. If you ever run out of space, you can upgrade your account with a monthly or yearly subscription to a pCloud Premium.

500 GB for $4.99/month or pCloud Premium Plus, 2 TB for $9.99/month.

OneDrive

Every Microsoft product is designed to drive collaboration and efficiency, Microsoft OneDrive is no exception. Although it is a product of Microsoft, it’s not limited to be compatible with windows only but can be used by Mac and iOS users as well.

The real power of OneDrive is its ability to share data. It acts as a backup device, staying synced with the computer files that you have saved in OneDrive.

Instead of trying to send large files directly, you can simply upload it on your OneDrive cloud and send the link to the recipient, who can download the file from anywhere in the world and work on it.

The biggest advantage for one to use OneDrive is that once you buy the package, you get access to the whole Office Suite 365 at no additional cost.

And if you already have bought Office Suite, then take a moment and make your OneDrive account and enjoy it for free.

It is integrated with all the Office apps and works seamlessly with them. Giving unlimited storage for the users of Office Suite 365.

Paying $6.99 per month will grant you access to 1 TB of cloud storage as well as a full suite of Office 365 apps. Otherwise, 5 GB is free when you initially download OneDrive.

Sync

Sync has a lot in common with the aforementioned cloud-based, file-sharing services. It’s a Canadian based company whose prime directive is to protect the user’s privacy.

It uses end to end encryption coding as Tresorit, and protects your data through the entire chain, data is encrypted the moment it leaves your computer. With Sync you can send files of any size to anyone even if they do not have a Sync account.

Multiple users can work from the same set of folders, and features such as file requests, password protection, notifications, expiry dates, and permissions ensure that you’re always in control.

It works well with any domain like windows, Mac, iPhone, iPad, Android, and the web.

Probably one of the best things about Sync is how easy it makes collaborating with other people. Not only you share files but you can even share entire folders with people you want to collaborate with.

Just like google drive, you can decide the level of access you want to give the people you have shared the files with. Also, as the name suggests, it has lightning-fast syncing capabilities.

You can even allocate bandwidths for the upload speed and is very beneficial if you have low-speed internet and do not want this service to use all of it.

You can get 2TB of data for as low as $8 per month. Its cheap pricing plans and secure data encryption makes it an attractive alternative to Google drive.

This is all for now, try these Google Drive Alternatives and enjoy the best online data servers for free.