How to Jailbreak iOS 13.3 without Computer

This is the tutorial to Jailbreak iOS 13.3 without computer. You can Jailbreak iPhone X, XR, Xs, Xs Max, 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max using this tutorial. We will use the Unc0ver tool to Jailbreak iOS 13.3.

Jailbreaking without computer – Unc0ver 4.0.1!

Unc0ver 4.0.1 has made it possible for new iPhone owners to Jailbreak their devices without a computer. The Unc0ver tool was updated to its latest version a couple of days back with the support for iOS 13. You can now achieve a semi-untethered Jailbreak on any Apple A12 and A13-powered iPhone/iPad. This is the world’s first iOS 13 Jailbreak available for public.

Previously, a tool named Checkra1n allowed iPhone X and prior users to Jailbreak their iOS 13, but that method required a computer, and a Mac to be specific. With the Unc0ver tool, you don’t even need a computer. You can directly sideload the Unc0ver tool on the computer and press the Jailbreak button.

Here is a list of devices that the Unc0ver 4.0.1 supports.

iPhone XR

iPhone Xs

Apple iPhone Xs Max

iPhone 11

Apple iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPad Air 3rd Gen

Apart from this, any other Apple devices that are using the A12 or A13 chipset, all those can be Jailbroken using the Unc0ver 4.0.1 tool. The tool works with iOS 13, iOS 13.1, iOS 13.2, and the new iOS 13.3. If you are running on a latest version of iOS, you may consider downgrading to the iOS 13.3 before Apple stops signing this update.

For those who don’t know, by Jailbreaking your iPhone, you can sideload the apps and features that you normally can’t get on an iPhone. You can make dozes of UI customisations, change the behaviour of certain featuers of the phone, tweak the functionality of the stock features and whatnot. Jailbreak is like opening a world of unlimited customisations for your iOS device.

Requirements to Jailbreak iOS 13 without computer

Apple iPhone or iPad [iPhone XR, Xs, Xs Max, 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, iPad Air 3rd Gen] iOS 13.1 / 13.2 / 13.3 Internet Connection Backup your iPhone’s data

Jailbreak iOS 13.3 without Computer

On your iPhone or iPad, open the Jailbreakapp Now click on the “Download Unc0ver” button. Unc0ver’s installation will begin, wait for it to end. Now on your iPhone, go the Settings > General > Device Management > Click on the appearing profile and then trust it. Now go the Settings > General > Storage > Delete any pending software updates and then restart your phone. Open the Unc0ver app now and click on Jailbreak. Once the Jailbreak succeeds, open Cydia and start installing the tweaks.

Remember that this is an untethered Jailbreak method. Everytime you Jailbreak the iPhone and restart it afterwards, you will have to repeat the Jailbreak process again to achieve the Jailbroken status. This is the only caveat with this method, rest of the things will run smooth for you.

Anytime you want to unjailbreak your iPhone, you can just open the Unc0ver App, go to its options and click on un-jailbreak. Alternatively, you can install a new software update or restore the software to fully remove Jailbreak too.

That’s all for now. If you have any questions/queries, feel free to reach out to us through the comment section below. I will try my best to get back to you as soon as possible.