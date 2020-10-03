Viber is one of the best social chat applications, and a great way to make free calls using WiFi or 3G connectivity all over the world. There are millions of users applications using it and connected with each other all the time. Viber has got some cool features, recently a video calling feature was added as well that added a lot of charm to this application. You can also follow celebrities, and there’s a lot of other stuff to do.

Until a few months ago, Viber wasn’t compatible with WiFi Tablets. Users were able to install WhatsApp on WiFi tablets and phones with no SIM card support using the registration of the application on another mobile device and then using the details on their WiFi-only device. But this trick never worked with Viber, and a device with a SIM card support was the only way to use Viber. Are you a WiFi Tablet owner or your device’s SIM capabilities have died and you’re unable to use Viber at the moment? Well, the good news is here for you.

It looks like Viber has ditched this restriction now and they have officially added Viber support for Android WiFi Tablets and devices with no SIM card support. You can install the application and then use another device having a SIM card in order to verify Viber on your device. It’s pretty easy, in case you couldn’t figure it out yet or you’re wondering about the exact method, we’ve written it all down for you. Let’s go ahead and follow the instructions to install Viber on your WiFi Tablet / iPad or phone without SIM card support.

You need:

A phone having a SIM card enabled in it, it should be working properly (no need for Viber on this device.)

A WiFi Tablet, a smartphone with no SIM card capabilities or a WiFi iPad.

The latest version of Viber installed on your device.

Working WiFi connection.

How To Install Viber On Your WiFi Tablet or iPad

Download and install Viber on your Android WiFi Tablet or Phone or an Apple iPad. Viber APK Google Play Store Apple App Store. Once installed, open Viber and enter your phone number, that is running in the other phone. Once entered the number, you will receive a text carrying the verification code on your other phone. Enter the verification code on your WiFi Tablet/Phone/iPad device running Viber. Once you enter the verification code, you will be able to setup Viber on your WiFi device. You can add contacts in Viber contacts now and enjoy calling your loved ones. That’s all!

You guys must be wondering why did I mention a phone without SIM card capabilities above, well here’s the answer.

I had a Galaxy Note 1 with a messed up EFS partition and it doesn’t support a SIM card anymore. I installed Viber on that and verified it using a SIM Card placed in my Xperia Z3 Compact. Here are the results of the experiment, which worked out perfectly great.

Got any issues? Feel free to reach me out using the comment box below. Thank you all.