Download PUBG Mobile for PC and Laptop in 2020

This is the step-by-step to download PUBG Mobile for PC and Laptop. You can play PUBG Mobile on a computer powered by Windows or macOS.

The most awaited battle royale game is nearing its full launch. We are talking about PUBG Mobile, which is the mobile version of PLAYERUNKNONWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS. A few months ago, the rumors about PUBG making its way for smartphones surfaced. The rumors turned into reality soon after Tencent announced its plans for bringing the most famous battle royale game to the Android and iOS platforms.

PUBG Mobile – Overview

PUBG Mobile is still in its early stages, but the game is now available in some countries which means PUBG fans can grab it now. The game is in its soft-launch phase at the moment. It will be rolling out to all the regions in a matter of a few days. If you are wondering why PUBG Mobile is such a hot game, then let’s look into the answer.

PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS is about a battle which is taking place on remote Island, which has been cut off from the world. There are about 100 different players who have landed on this Island with the help of a parachute. These players were either thrown off from the planes or they jumped willingly. Now that they have hit the ground, the quest for their survival starts.

On the Island, everyone wants to ensure that only they become the last person to survive. They will start fighting with each other which will lead them to killings on the Island. All the players will start looking for weapons that will be used for their defense or to let them kill others. No one’s your buddy here. The moment someone spots you, you will become a goner. To get rid of the fear of someone spotting you easily, you must find a place to hide. The time’s running out. You must find a place to hide before all the hide-spots come to an end.

Since you are playing the role of a human being in the game, you are definitely going to need food and other basic necessities to survive. There are obviously no shops or markets around. You must find the items that you can use to craft items or the items that you can use to cook a meal. There are vehicles that you can pull out to boost up your gameplay. You can break into all the buildings in this game. Check out all the boxes lying around for the collectibles. You are completely on your own here. Take the responsibility for your survival and prove that you are the best person in the entire area of 8×8 KM.

Players can also form teams in this game to fight with a team of opponents. PUBG Mobile is a huge game. This game is capable of keeping gamers engaged for hours. Another reason for this game to attract a lot of attention and love is the way it’s crafted. Tencent has done a tremendous job on the graphics of this game. This game looks gorgeous. The gameplay is lucrative. And now that we have the authentic PUBG, it’s time to get rid of all those low-quality knock-offs as well.

PUBG’s desktop version is quite big. It’s going to take a lot of time for you to download and install the desktop version. However, if you want to save your time, you can download the PUBG Mobile version on your computer. Yes, you heard it right. You can download and install the PUBG Mobile on your computers powered by Windows or Mac OS.

PLAYER UNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS for PC can be easily downloaded using an Android App Player. You can play PUBG Mobile for PC on a desktop PC or Laptop. PUBG Mobile for PC can be installed with the help of BlueStacks 3 on Windows and NoxPlayer will work on both Windows and Mac. Have a look at the steps given below to get this game now.

Download PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE for PC on Windows and Mac [Desktop PC and Laptop] in 2020

Download and install BlueStacks 4.1 Open BlueStacks, sign in using your old or new Google Account. Now open the Play Store in the BlueStacks and look for PUBG Mobile. As you find PUBG Mobile, install it. Let the game install and open it once the installation ends. Go through the game setup and play it. That’s it!

You can download the Korean, Chinese, Vietnamese, and the Lite version of PUBG Mobile in a similar manner. This guide, as of December 2019 and January 2020 is fully working. If you are experiencing any problems while trying to use the emulator or installing the PUBG Mobile on the computer, feel free to use the comment box below. I will try my best to get back to you as soon as possible.