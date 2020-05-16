PUBG Mobile Beta for PC [ Windows 10 & Mac ] Free

Heed the instructions provided in the guide below and you will learn how to download PUBG Mobile Beta for PC Windows 10 & Mac.

PUBG Mobile is one of the games revolutionizing the mobile gaming sector. With millions of active users every month, it is one of the most popular games on mobile and also the most popular battle royale game on the internet today. PUBG stands for PlayerUnknown Battlegrounds, which means unknown players will fight in true battle mode.

The gameplay is very simple, players can fight as individual members or in small groups, with the winner being the last person alive. There are several maps and also several game modes to play, such as TDM, Arena Mode, War, Heavy Load, and much more. One of the main reasons for this game is the ability to communicate with your teammates via voice chat. Tencent game publishers usually release updates related to new developments and features in the game.

What is PUBG Mobile Beta?

Parent company Tencent developing PUBG Mobile has also released a beta version of the game. The beta version offers early access to new features to test and launch in the beta version for players and creators to play and test the game.

You can get the latest sand games, weapons, clothes, skins, and other game modes. Beta PUBG comes with unreliable features that can later replace the PUBG Mobile company. If you want to play Beta PUBG Mobile on Windows and Mac PC, you can use an emulator.

Download PUBG Mobile Beta on PC:

Follow the instructions provided below and you will Download PUBG Mobile Beta on PC Windows & Mac. I will be using third-party Android Emulators such as BlueStacks and NOX. Let’s begin.

Step 1. Download and install Bluestacks Player from the official website. The process requires a few clicks. The same goes for Mac.

Step 2. After a successful installation of BlueStacks & Nox, you will see the Play Store application on the Nox/BlueStacks Player main screen.

Step 3. Open Google Store and log in with your Google ID and password.

Step 4. Search Beta PUBG Mobile and install it on Bluestacks emulator.

Step 5. Open the game and enjoy Windows or Mac for free. Done!

Bluestacks Control for PUBG Mobile:

Install PUBG Mobile Beta on Gameloop:

It’s time to take a look at the steps to install any Android game on TGB Android Emulator. Follow the steps below to get it done without any further ado.

You can download PUBG Mobile Beta On GameLoop Using the same instructions.

If the Play Store method is something you don’t like, you can download the APK of any game and install it using the ES File Explorer. This method is explained in the method to install APKs on the TGB emulator. To play the games, you can configure your computer’s mouse and keyboard. Tencent Gaming Buddy works best with the FPS and Battle Royale games. If you want to play games like Call of Duty Mobile for PC, or PUBG Mobile Lite for PC, or the Frostborn for PC, you may find TGB emulator the best tool to go with.