Kasa Smart for PC Download on Windows maCOS

Kasa Smart is a companion application to control TP-Link smart home devices. If you have transformed your home into a modern home with the help of TP-Link devices, you must get the Kasa Smart app too. Kasa Smart is available for free for smartphones, but it has no official PC version. Due to the usability of the app, many users want to run it on a computer. Luckily, the Android version of Kasa Smart can be used as Kasa Smart PC. In this tutorial, we will walk you through the steps to download Kasa Smart for PC. You can run Kasa Smart on PC powered by Windows 7, 8, 10, and macOS.

Brief overview of Kasa Smart

Gone are the days when the only way to control your home was through buttons and switches. The modern approaches have changed almost everything. The home automation solutions are widely available across the globe. While smart solutions have made our lives easy, they have made us equally lazy too. We now need controls to even control our smart devices too.

There was a time when the smart devices themselves were more than enough, but the apps like Kasa Smart have increased our dependency on smarter solutions. You no longer have to go close to your smart device or give it voice commands by standing over it. With Kasa Smart, you can control your home while being away from the TP-Link Smart Device. The Kasa Smart application supports Google Home and Alexa too. You can control the bulbs, switches, lights, fans, and cameras with the Kasa Smart App.

When we talk about controlling the appliances installed at your home, it doesn’t mean that Kasa Smart will outrightly work with any device. Any device that you want to control has to be smart. If you have made that huge investment at your home or office, the Kasa Smart app is going to be the cherry on the cake. Kasa Smart’s smart camera feature will let you keep an eye on your home through the connected smart camera. The only limitation of this app at the moment is the specific number of devices.

Kasa Smart Device List

TP-Link Smart Plug HS100/110/107 KP200/400

Smart Plug Mini HS103/105 KP105

Smart Switch HS200/210/220

Smart Power Strip HS300/303

Smart Bulb LB100/110/120/130//200/230

KL50/60/110/120/130

Kasa Smart IP Camera Support

KC100/105/110/115/120/200/300/310

Smart Router Support

SR20

Range Extender RE270/730/350K

Best Features of Kasa Smart

Control a variety of Smart Bulbs.

Control Smart Fans, Switches, Lights.

IP Camera Support – Monitor your home live with Kasa Smart.

Google Home & Alexa Support.

Extremely efficient app.

Light & easy to use.

Quick connection options.

KASA Smart PC Version

KASA Smart has no official PC Version. We are going to run the Android version via BlueStacks. You can run the Kasa Smart on PC (Desktop PC or Laptop). This guide to download Kasa Smart for PC will be valid for Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, and macOS. All you have to do is to follow the requirements given below and then the steps to finally run the app.

Requirements to get Kasa Smart on PC

Windows/macOS-powered Desktop PC or Laptop.

or TP-Link or any other compatible smart device installed at your home.

or any other compatible smart device installed at your home. Internet Connection.

The same Internet Connection should be used on both the smart devices & Laptop.

should be used on both the smart devices & Laptop. Google Account. If you do not have one, you can create it for free.

If you do not have one, you can create it for free. An Android Emulator is needed: Download BlueStacks NoxPlayer.

Install the Emulator and set it up using the Google Account.

Take a look at the remaining part of this guide.

Steps to download Kasa Smart for PC

On the PC, open BlueStacks or NoxPlayer. In the Emulator, launch the Play Store. Using the Search Bar of the Play Store, find Kasa Smart. As you find Kasa Smart, download it. After the installation ends, launch Kasa Smart. Now connect Kasa Smart to your Smart Devices and start using it.

What’s next?

With Kasa Smart running on the computer, you are now all good to control any smart devices through the PC. This kills your dependency on the Android device. You are now controlling the devices via Windows or macOS. Kasa Smart for PC is indeed a great choice to make things further easy. In case you run into any kind of problems with Kasa Smart PC installation or the emulators, feel free to reach out to us.

FAQs

Is Kasa Smart for PC Free?

YES. Kasa Smart is a completely free application.

Is Kasa Smart for PC Safe?

YES. We are using a verified method and a well-reputed emulator. You can fully trust the method and all the tools involved.

Which devices does Kasa Smart support?

Kasa Smart supports TP-Link Smart Home devices only. It supports smart bulbs, lamps, switches, fans, and lights.

Does Kasa Support IP Cameras?

YES. Kasa Smart supports a variety of IP Cameras.

Can I download Kasa Smart on Windows 10?

You can download Kasa Smart on Windows 10 via BlueStacks 4.2.