Download FaceApp for PC and Laptop

Ever wonder what would you look like if you were younger than your current age or you were elder? You can definitely imagine that, but what if you want to see that too? Well, with FaceApp, you can view yourself at the different stages of life. FaceApp is a photo editing application with a number of cool filters inside. These filters can make you younger and can also make you look older. With FaceApp, you can also view yourself as the opposite gender. FaceApp can bring different mood swings on your face with the help of Artifical Intelligence algorithms present in the application. FaceApp can capture your new picture and it can also edit the existing photos from the gallery of your smartphone. This application comes for free on the Android platform. If you want to have fun editing your photos on a computer, you can also get FaceApp for PC.

FaceApp for PC and Laptop can be downloaded and used on Windows 10, Windows 8, Windows 7 and macOS, OS X powered devices. You will have to make the use of an Android emulator like the BlueStacks or Remix OS Player to run FaceApp for PC. A guide with a few simple steps is coming ahead. Follow it and have all the fun you want to while playing with this cool FaceApp application.

Update: FaceApp is among the top-downloaded applications as of August 2019. The age-filters of FaceApp have gone viral. If you have seen your friends going crazy with their older or younger looks, and you too want to know how they are doing it, you are going to find this post useful. In this guide, I am explaining the method to run FaceApp on a computer. The tutorial to install FaceApp originally appeared on our site in 2017, however, since this application has gone viral now, we have revised the method. The method given below is hand-tested and works for all the platforms mentioned here.

Download FaceApp for PC

First of all, you have to get an Android emulator on your computer. If you are running Windows, get the BlueStacks 4. Mac users can get the Nox Player. After installing the emulator, open it on the computer. Login using your Google Account. Open the Play Store in the BlueStacks 4/Nox Player Android emulator now. Now search for “FaceApp” in the Play Store . Install the game and open the app drawer or all apps in the emulator. Click the FaceApp icon to open it, follow the on-screen instructions to play it.

You can also download the FaceApp APK and install it via APK in the BlueStacks or BlueStacks 2 Android emulator.

You can also use Andy OS to install FaceApp for PC, here’s the tutorial: How To Run Android Apps On Mac OS X With Andy.