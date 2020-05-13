Wifi Display Miracast for PC is now available and can be easily installed on a desktop PC/Laptop running Windows XP/7/8/8.1/10 and MacOS/OS X. Let’s learn a little bit about this all-new app and then have a look at the installation method via BlueStacks or BlueStacks 2.

How to Use WiFi Display Miracast:

To utilize WiFi display (Miracast) you have to have a Miracrast TV or potentially the dongle and Miracast perfect device. Miracast is an incredible streaming convention that empowers administrators to reflect content from cell phones with Android support or PC Windows to TV screens.

With this present innovation, wireless streaming has been received, it has increased a great deal of prevalence since many streaming devices have been created to support Miracast. Do you know how you can download and introduce it utilizing the BlueStacks emulator? This article will give you a reasonable idea of the most proficient method to do it and you will always remember the straightforward system.

Download Wifi Display Miracast for Laptop Windows-Mac:

Following are the two methods from which you can download and install Wifi Display Miracast for PC, Laptop Windows-Mac. Let’s start the method to download Wifi Display Miracast for PC Windows.

Download Wifi Display Miracast for PC Windows using BlueStacks:

First, Download and install BlueSacks on your Windows or Mac. Bluestacks Offline Installer | Rooted Bluestacks |Bluestacks App Player.

on your Windows or Mac. Bluestacks Offline Installer | Rooted Bluestacks |Bluestacks App Player. Once you’ve installed BlueStack, launch it from your desktop. You have to add your Google Account to use Google Play on BlueStack. Goto->Settings->Accounts-Gmail.

to use Google Play on BlueStack. When BlueStacks screen loads up, click on the Search icon.

icon. Now you have to type in the app name. I am looking for Wifi Display Miracast so, in the search bar, I’ll type Wifi Display Miracast and hit enter.

On the next screen, you’ll see the list of all the apps containing Wifi Display Miracast name, Click on the first one which is developed by PPgirl .

name, Click on the first one which is developed by . Now you’ll be at app page, here you have to click on install. It will start downloading the app and once the downloading is complete, Wifi Display Miracast will be installed.

Before moving on you have to give permission to Wifi Display Miracast in order to access your system information. Click on Accept when you’ll see the pop-up.

in order to access your system information. Click on when you’ll see the pop-up. Now, wait for the installation process to be complete, once the Wifi Display Miracast is downloaded and installed, you’ll see a notification as you do on your Android devices. Goto BlueStacks homepage and there you’ll see the Wifi Display Miracast logo in your apps. Click on the Wifi Display Miracast logos to start using it.

Method:2