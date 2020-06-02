NSWhatsApp 3D APK for Android Latest 2020

Download the latest version of NSWhatsApp 3D APK for Android. A perfect WhatsApp mod to use the enhanced features that usually don’t come with the original WhatsApp.

NSWhatsApp 3D:

WhatsApp is the preferred instant messaging and chat application and is the most popular messaging app in the world with around 1.3 billion active users worldwide. Does this mean that this is the best chat app out there? It is not necessary because there is a lot of competition on behalf of LINE, Kik, Facebook Messenger, Telegram, Viber, Skype …

But it is not our intention to compare them all here and now, but we will introduce you to one of the many WhatsApp MODs that exist on Android. Another alternative among the many that have appeared in recent years, such as Plus, Transparent, OGWhatsApp, etc. We are talking about NSWhatsApp 3D.

Main Features of NSWhatsApp 3D:

These MODs provide the user with a variety of functions and features that are not available in the stable version of an application. These features don’t make big differences in performance, just a small adjustment that makes it more comfortable and gives the user more control over the application.

Following are the main features that you will get after installing the NSWhatsApp 3D APK on your Android devices.

Function to automatically reply to messages when not available. New management options for WhatsApp groups. Interface customization: new control styles, call bubbles, notification signals, icons. Support for downloading WhatsApp themes. More advanced privacy features that allow us to hide our online status, our online status, the double blue checkmark. All this, without giving up the possibility of continuing to spy on our contacts.

What’s new in NSWhatsApp 3D 8.35 APK:

Running the base WhatsApp version 2.9.17.

New Emojis are added.

Swipe to Reply.

Group Calls.

Requirements:

Minimum Android Version Android 4.0. Change Settings Enable Unknown sources

Download NSWhatsApp 3D APK for Android:

I have provided a direct link to download the latest version of NSWhatsApp 3D APK for Android. Use the following link and directly the APK on your device. It will help you install NSWhatsApp 3D easily.

Install NSWhatsApp 3D on Android:

First make a backup of your Chats and media, after that uninstall the base WhatsApp. Once done follow the instructions below.

Step1: Download the WhatsApp Aero APK APK from the link above and make sure you directly download WhatsApp Aero APK on your device.

Step2: Locate the APK and Tap on it to start the installation. Follow the on-screen instructions to proceed.

Step3: Once installed, Launch WhatsApp Aero APK on your device and set up as you normally do while installing WhatsApp first time on your Android device.

That’s all.