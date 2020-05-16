FM WhatsApp APK v8.31 for Android (2020 Version) Anti-Ban 2020

Download FM WhatsApp APK v8.31. There are many popular WhatsApp MOD available in the market and to be honest every one of them is worth trying. But today, I have got a new MOD which is not that famous as compared to GBWhatsApp or WhatsApp Plus. However, this WhatsApp MOD is developed by Fouad Mokdad, a well-known developer which is famous because of Fouad WhatsApp. This new WhatsApp MOD is called FM WhatsApp and here in this post, we are providing you the latest FM WhatsApp 8.31 APK.

Why should you use FMWhatsApp APK?

As you already know, this application is an update of the original WhatsApp. But why should you use it? The answer to this question is simple; for increased visibility and cool features, not found in the previous app. This app provides the freedom of customization, allowing you to customize the app to your liking. For example, if you don’t like the green light from the previous app, you need a WhatsApp Check HERE team to update it in the update. This facility can make you feel good.

The sole purpose of this update is to provide more resources, friendly links, and more.

FM WhatsApp does the same as all the other WhatsApp MOD’s do but this one comes with awesome jaw-dropping features. The basic purpose of FM WhatsApp is to let you run two WhatsApp accounts on a single Android device. Those who are using Dual-SIM device, FM WhatsApp is the best solution to run two WhatsApp account. All the main features of FM WhatsApp are listed below. Moreover, don’t forget to check What’s New in FM WhatsApp 8.31.

Main Features of FM WhatsApp:

Privacy and Theme modifications

Supports audio and video Calling with new UI

Hide the Last Seen option

Show “Online / Last Seen” on the main screen

Themes Store with 100+ Styles to download

Choose from 30+ Ticks & Bubbles styles

No need of loading for a media preview

Send video size up to 1GB (instead of 32MB)

Add up to 250 characters in your status field

Click and copy anyone’s staus

Change app launcher and notifications icon

Big emojis, Ban proof and much more!

What’s New in FM WhatsApp v8.31: [ New ]

New “Group Send Messages” Setting: If enabled only Admin can send messages in Group Extended expiry date for extra one month til FMWA 8.31 Super-New: One touch Voice Message recording (Press + Swipe Up) Base update to Original WhatsApp 2.18.122 (Play Store) Now the Contacts screen gets the theme colors automatically Options: Change CHAT tab unread counter background and text color Latest: OnePlus Slate font and Old Stock (classic) entry style Enable: Group settings, Group description, Last seen on Home screen Bugs Fix: Calls crash in Android Kitkat, Lock wallaper settings problem in some devices Call Blocker (new) – Who can call me option (Calls > Menu) FMWA Widget – Last Seen On or Off, Unread message count and more New: FM Theme Store design and improvements Much more bug fixes and improvements

Download FM WhatsApp APK: [2020]

Use the Following Link to download the latest version of FM WhatsApp APK v8.31. This is the latest version released in 2020, all the Changelog is posted above.

Version Info:

App Name FMWhatsApp Version 8.31 Total Downloads 3,000,000+ App Size 53.92 MB Package Name com.fmwhatsapp Last Updated May 16, 2020 Android Version Requires 4.0+

Old Versions of FM WhatsApp:

Install FM WhatsApp APK v8.31:

Download the latest version of FM WhatsApp APK. Download the file to your phone straight away, or copy it to your phone from your PC. Now on your phone, go to settings > security > allow unknown sources > check this. Now using a file manager, locate the APK file that you just copied or downloaded. Tap the APK file and finish installation using the on-screen instructions. Once the installation process is completed, you need to activate your FM WhatsApp account the same as the way you did on the official WhatsApp. Once installed, access the newly installed application through the app drawer.

