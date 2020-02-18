How to Jailbreak iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max on iOS 13.3

Got an iPhone 11, 11 Pro or 11 Pro Max running on iOS 13.3? It’s time to Jailbreak it. Follow this guide to Jailbreak iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max on iOS 13.3, iOS 13.2.3, iOS 13.2, iOS 13.1, and iOS 13. We will use the Unc0ver 4.0.2 to Jailbreak the Apple A12 and A13-powered iPhones/iPads.

Jailbreaking iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max – The new Unc0ver 4.0.2

A few days back, Unc0ver develoepr pwn20wnd took it to twitter to announce the Unc0ver 4.0 with Jailbreak support for iOS 13 – iOS 13.3. This stood valid for all Apple A12 – A13-powered iPhones and iPads. Prior to this, Jailbreaking iOS 13 was possible with Checkra1n, but only the devices older than the iPhone X. The Unc0ver tool opened a new world of possiblities for the newer devices i.e. the iPhone 11 lineup. Here is what the developer tweeted.

#unc0ver v4.0.0 is NOW OUT – Now with full-fledged support for A12-A13 devices on iOS 13.0-13.3 with Cydia and system-wide tweak injection!



Get it at: https://t.co/FtG9c9kNtg — Pwn20wnd (@Pwn20wnd) February 15, 2020

The Unc0ver tool, since its official release for iOS 13, has recieved numerous updates fixing all of the underlying bugs. The Unc0ver is at its version 4.0.2 right now and has become a lot more stable for the iOS 13 to iOS 13.2.3 versions.

Furthermore, a number of methods has landed to allow installation of Unc0ver on the iPhone. If you fancy any iPhone iPhone XR onwards, you can use this guide to Jailbreak it. I am going to list all the methods to Jailbreak iPhone using Unc0ver 4. These methods include the methods with and without PC.

Jailbreak iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max on iOS 13.3

Download, install and setup AltStore On your iPhone, open the Safar Browser and go to Unc0ver.dev. Download the Unc0ver IPA. Now open the Download Manager in Safari and open the Unc0ver IPA. Click on the Share button and then click on “Copy to AltStore”. If the AltStore asks for your user ID and password, enter the same details that you used to install the AltStore. Unc0ver will be installed now. Open the My Apps application of the AltStore and find the Unc0ver there. Launch the Unc0ver tool and click on Jailbreak.

Let the Unc0ver tool Jailbreak your iPhone. It will take a few minutes. Once installed, you will get the Cydia app in your iPhone.

Everytime you restart your iPhone, you will loose the Jailbreak. So, you will open the Unc0ver app everytime after restarting and Jailbreak your iPhone again.

More methods to Jailbreak:

If you have any questions regarding the Unc0ver tool or this Jailbreak method, feel free to use the comment box below.