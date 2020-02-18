How to sideload Unc0ver Jailbreak using Cydia Impactor

Follow this guide to download and sideload Unc0ver Jailbreak using Cydia Impactor. This is the method to Jailbreak using your Windows or macOS-powered computer. Furthermore, this guide is for the latest Unc0ver 4.0.2 to Jailbreak iOS 13-13.3.

Unc0ver 4.0.2

At the time of writing this post, the latest version of the Unc0ver is 4.0.2. The newest version brings some more bug fixes and improves the stability of Unc0ver Jailbreak for iOS 13 – 13.2.3. With this tool, you can Jailbreak any iPhone or iPad which is using the A12 or A13 chipset and is powred by the iOS 13 – iOS 13.3.

If you have been eyeing a method to Jailbreak your iPhone with the minimum amount of hassle, this is your way to go. Unc0ver is undoubtedly the most popular Jailbreak method to remove the limits from your iOS device in the modern days. The Unc0ver will achieve a semi-untethered Jailbreak on your iPhone. The only downside is the repitition of Jailbreak process everytime you restart your device. Other than that, this is the sweetest Jailbreak method available right now.

To install the Unc0ver 4.0.2 IPA, you can use the Cydia Impactor or the AltStore. The AltStore method is relatively convenient and I have explained it already in a different post. If you still want to use the Cydia Impactor to sideload Jailbreak, this guide is for you. Take a look at the requirements and then install the Unc0ver 4.0.2 using Cydia Impactor.

Requirements

Unc0ver IPA – Download.

Cydia Impactor – Download & Install.

– Download & Install. Windows or Mac computer.

iPhone XR, Xs, Xs Max, 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max.

iOS 13 – 13.3 must be running on your device.

must be running on your device. USB to Lightning Cable.

Sideload Unc0ver Jailbreak using Cydia Impactor

Open the Cydia Impactor tool on your computer. Connect the iPhone/iPad to the computer. Select your device in the Cydia Impactor, enter your computer’s password if it asks. Now drag the Unc0ver IPA and drop it on to the Cydia Impactor. It will ask for app-specific password. Open your Apple ID on the computer, go th Security Settings, get the app-specific password and enter it into the Cydia Impactor. Unc0ver will be sideloaded on your iPhone now. On your phone, go to Settings > General > Device Management > Click on your Apple ID > Click on Trust and Trust it. Now go to Settings > General > Storage > Delete any pending iOS updates. Restart the iPhone now. Open the Unc0ver tool now and click on Jailbreak. Wait for Unc0ver to do its magic. Once the Jailbreak process succeeds, you will get the Cydia app in your iPhone. Open it and start tweaking!

Everytime you restart the iPhone, you will have to open the Unc0ver app and click on the Jailbreak button again. To unjailbreak your iPhone, you will open the Unc0ver tool and click on un-jailbreak.

For any questions, feel free to use the comment box below. I will try my best to get back to you as soon as possible.