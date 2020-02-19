70+ Free Best iOS 13.3 Jailbreak Tweaks [Cydia & Sileo]

Here are over 70 free and best iOS 13.3 Jailbreak Tweaks. These tweaks are compatible with both Cydia and Sileo. If you have Jailbroken your iPhone or iPad using Unc0ver, Chimera, or Checkra1n, feel free to install these Tweaks. Take your iPhone or iPad to a whole new level with these iOS 13 Jailbreak-compatible tweaks.

iOS 13 Jailbreak

Until a few days back, it was only possible to Jailbreak the older iPhones on iOS 13. With the release of the Unc0ver 4.0, it has been made possible to Jailbreak almost all the iPhones and iPads powered by iOS 13.3 and below. If you fancy a new iPhone like the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, or even last year’s XR, and Xs models, you can quickly Jailbreak those devices given that they are running on the iOS 13.3, iOS 13.2 or the iOS 13. The new Unc0ver tool Jailbreaks all the Apple A12 and A13-powered devices. Even the Chimera tool has been shown off Jailbreaking an iPad which means it’s also on the verge of its release.

With all the goodies available on the horizon, you should definitely unleash the full potential of your iOS device. Jailbreaking is a completely legal process and you can unjailbreak your device at any given point.

Jailbreak Tweaks

When you go after Jailbreaking the device, the very first question that comes to your mind is what Jailbreak Tweaks will be compatible with your device. Given how rare the Jailbreaks have become, it’s not easy to find active Jailbreak tweaks all the time. For this very reason, a list of all the working and best iOS 13 Jailbreak tweaks can come in handy to all those iPhone 11 and iPhone Xs owners.

For those who still don’t know, Jailbreak Tweaks are the reason why you Jailbreak your device. With the help of tweaks, you can load new UI features on your iPhone or iPad. You can also modify the look and functionality of the stock iOS applications. The entire home screen and lock screen of your iPhone can be modified with the help of the working Jailbreak tweaks. To cut it short, the Jailbreak tweaks open a whole new world of possibilities for your very limited iOS device.

70+ Free Best iOS 13.3 Jailbreak Tweaks

AnsweringMachine XS 1.2-6 Appaze 2 AutounlockX (Spark) Bactchomatic (BigBoss) BarMoji (PackiX v1.8.1) BatteryLife BioProtect XS BrowserDefault CallBar X CallBarX Camera Tools (BigBoss) CCCalc Player (POackiX) Cercube (Alfhaily) Choices Clean Home Screen (Dynastic) Clean Player (PackiX) Complications Dark Keys (Dynastic) DismissAnyWhere (BigBoss) Evanesco Faces Pro Faces Pro Filza & Filza Plus Filza Files Manager (BigBoss) FiveDock 13 Flame (BigBoss) Flex 3 Floating Dock (BigBoss) Fluid Tabs (PackiX) Gestures13 (BigBoss) Groovify Hide Bar X (Spark) iClearn & iCleaner Pro LibertyLite Beta 0.2.12 LocalIAStore 13 Manila (PackiX) Mitsuha Infinity (Chr0nict, Nepeta, Connor) NoDNDBanner (PackiX) NoLowPowerAutoLock (Spark) OhMyFlash (PackiX) PencilChargingIndicator Pivot Power App (Dynastic) Pull to Respring (BB) RealCC (BigBoss) RecordAnywhere Relocate 0.1.1 RepoFinder Shey Page Dots (BigBoss) Shuffle Shy Page Dots (BigBoss) Silent Screenshot (PackiX) SleepyTime (Spark) Small Siri (Packix) SmallSiri Smoothe Cursor Snowboard (Spark) Lotus ZOD Speed Intensifier (BigBoss) Succession (BigBoss) Sunflower (Chariz) TapTapFlip (PackiX) TouchFlow Tweak Count 2 (BigBoss) TweakConfigurator Whoops Wipe for More (BigBoss) WishDia (Julio) Xen HTML (PackiX & BigBoss) YouTube Tools Zebra (Xtm3x)

Premium Tweaks

Apaturize (PackiX) BetterCCXI (PackiX) JellyFish (PackiX) NextUp 2 (PackiX) Noctis Neo (PackiX)

Install Free Best iOS 13 Jailbreak Tweaks

Open Cydia on your Jailbroken iPhone.

Install Flame from Cydia.

Now click on Sources in Cydia and then click on Edit > Add > Paste the sources (sources are listed below).

Sources for iOS 13 Jailbreak Tweaks

BigBoss & Dynastic are pre-installed.

& are pre-installed. https://apt.alfhaily.me/

http://julioverne.github.io/

https://chr0nict.github.io/Nepeta-Mirror/

https://repo.packix.com/

https://repo.chariz.io

http://cydia.zodttd.com/repo/cydia/

https://gilesgc.github.io/repo/

https://sparkdev.me/

https://conorthedev.github.io/repo/

https://xtm3x.github.io/repo/

Conclusion

