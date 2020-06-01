How to install ReProvision to SIGN Unc0ver 5.0.1 iOS 13.5 Jailbreak

iOS 13.5 Jailbreak is still up and working well. If you have recently Jailbroken your iPhone or iPad, you may face the Unc0ver signing problems. To fix that, you can install ReProvision to sign Unc0ver 5.0.1 iOS 13.5 Jailbreak. Here in this tutorial, you will find the steps to download and install ReProvision on any iOS device.

iOS 13.5 Jailbreak

The iOS 13.5 Jailbreak was a big breakthrough. It came out about a week back. The famous Unc0ver tool achieved this Jailbreak. Unc0ver’s development team started teasing the Jailbreak on twitter a couple of days before the tools official release. For the iOS 13.5 Jailbreak, the Unc0ver was bumped to version 5.0. At the moment, the latest version of Unc0ver is 5.0.1. Since Apple is still signing the iOS 13.5, it is pretty easy for users to get this newest iOS version and Jailbreak it right away. The best thing about Unc0ver is that it doesn’t require you to be an expert. Even if you are an average iOS user, you can Jailbreak an iPhone or iPad by simply following the tool’s instructions.

The real problem comes up when the certificates of the Unc0ver are revoked in about 7 days. The Unc0ver users temporary free developer accounts to let you install and sign the app. Once it revokes, you have to connect your iPhone to the computer and repeat the entire Jailbreak process all over again. After that, you can enjoy Jailbreak for 7 more days and it will be back to square 1.

To make this thing easy, an app called ReProvision can be used. ReProvision can sign Unc0ver without the need for connecting the iOS device to the computer. In fact, the App can sign the Unc0ver and many other apps in a few seconds on the go. Installing RePrivision is the most difficult part, but with the process that we are going to show you, that will become easy too. So, to sign Unc0ver iOS 13.5 Jailbreak, go ahead, and install ReProvision now. Make sure to follow the requirements and steps carefully.

Requirements to install ReProvision

Your iPhone/iPad must be iOS 13.5 or iPadOS 13.5.

The device must be Jailbroken via Unc0ver.

Unc0ver & Cydia must be installed.

Follow the steps carefully.

Install ReProvision on iPhone or iPad

Open Cydia on the iPhone/iPad. Click on Sources > Add > Type this: https://repo.incendo.ws > Add source. Once the source is added, click on Return to Cydia. In Cydia, find the incendo repository now and go to All Packages inside it. Now find “ReProvision” in the list and click on it. Click on Modify > Install – If ReProvision asks for SpringBoard Restart, click on it. Wait for ReProvision to be installed now. Open ReProvision on the device now and click on the Dismiss button to remove the cover. Enter your Apple ID & Password in the ReProvision app now. Now click on Unc0ver once it appears inside ReProvision, ad click on Sign. If you see any error, just go to ReProvision > Troubleshooting > Manage Certificates > Remove Device from ReProvision. Sign Unc0ver by repeating steps 9 & 10 again and it will be signed this time.

Final Notes

That’s all with this process. You have the ReProvision installed now and you can sign Unc0ver any moment without using a computer. Just in case you find anything difficult in this method, feel free to reach out to us. The best way to contact us would be via the comment section below or the contact us page on our site. We will try our best to get back to you as soon as possible.

