Jailbreak iOS 13.5 without Computer (iPhone & iPad)

Jailbreakers, rejoice! Jailbreak for iOS 13.5 is finally here. Yes, you heard that right. It is extremely easy to Jailbreak any iPhone or iPad running on the latest version of iOS/iPadOS. The new Unc0ver 5.0.0 has seen the light of the day. You can now Jailbreak your iPhone or iPad easily via Unc0ver 5.0.0. The best part about this tool is that it can be downloaded without a computer too. So basically, you can Jailbreak iOS 13.5 without a computer and that too within a few seconds. Before I show you the steps to Jailbreak iOS 13.5 without PC, let me tell you a little about the new Unc0ver tool.

Unc0ver 5.0.0

The new Unc0ver 5.0.0 offers a semi-tethered Jailbreak solution for all iOS 11 – iOS 13.5-powered devices. This includes all iPhones and iPads powered by Apple’s A12 or the A13 chip. This new Unc0ver is based on the 0day exploit which is discovered only once a device is shipped. The 0day exploit is a software/hardware vulnerability. Unc0ver’s developer pwn20wnd took it to twitter to tease the new Unc0ver 5.0.0. A couple of days after the first teaser, the final version of Unc0ver 5.0.0 is finally here. The developers have tested this new tool’s stability and released it only once they found it fully working.

The officially suggested methods to download Unc0er and Jailbreak iPhone include AltStore & Cydia Impactor involvement. If you do not own a computer, you won’t be able to use the AltStore or Cydia Impactor to install Unc0ver 5.0. In such a case, you would need a method that will let you download Unc0ver 5.0 without a computer. You can find such a method right here and Jailbreak the iOS 13.5 on the go.

Jailbreak iOS 13.5 without Computer

As of now, no service has signed the Unc0ver 5.0.0 for the no-PC Jailbreak method. The signed version is expected today. As soon as we find one such version, we will be the first ones to update this guide. Stay tuned, and check back later.

