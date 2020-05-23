Download Unc0ver 5.0.0 via Cydia Impactor Jailbreak iOS 13.5

It is indeed a big day for all the iOS 13.5 users. iPhone & iPad owners can Jailbreak their devices running the latest iOS version via Unc0ver 5.0. The latest Unc0ver 5.0.0 just came out today. It turns out that this is by far the best Jailbreak solution with immense stability and a long compatibility list. There are multiple methods to download Unc0ver 5.0.0. We have already covered how to download Unc0ver 5.0.0 via AltStore. It is now the time to take a look at the steps to download Unc0ver 5.0.0 via Cydia Impactor. After installing Unc0ver 5.0 IPA, you can Jailbreak iOS 13.5 on any iPhone or iPad.

Jailbreak iOS 13.5 via Unc0ver 5.0.0

After Unc0ver 4.3.1, the Unc0ver 5.0.0 is the latest version of the most popular Jailbreak tool. The Unc0ver 5.0.0 brings a semi-tethered Jailbreak for every iOS device running every signed version of iOS. This new solution is using the 0day exploit. The 0day exploit is basically a vulnerability that is detected only once the device is shipped. Unc0ver’s developer pwn20wnd announced this newest Jailbreak solution on his official twitter handle a few days back.

Days after the hype was fully built, the Unc0ver 5.0.0 was released finally. If you have been eyeing a Jailbreak solution, it is now the perfect time to try it on the latest iOS version. The best part about the unc0ver 5.0.0 is that it is coming out only a day after Apple officially announced the iOS 13.5. It means that this tool is here to stay for a while and you can enjoy unlimited tweaks on the device. For those who have no idea what does Jailbreaking means, let me break it down for you.

What is Jailbreak and how can you benefit from it?

When you Jailbreak an iPhone or iPad, you basically bypass all the restrictions set by Apple on your device. You bypass all the security features of the device too. This allows the apps and tools to access the system files of the iOS-powered device. When you are capable of modifying the system files of the device, you are ultimately capable of bringing in new features or adding the UI modifications.

The basic idea behind Jailbreaking is to allow iOS users to customize the behavior of the software and hardware on their devices. If you don’t like a particular UI element of the phone, you can quickly change it using one of the Cydia tweaks. Apps like Unc0ver install the Cydia Store, which is a library listing all the tweaks for Jailbroken devices. You can pick up any tweak and achieve the results of your liking. In the original form, the iPhones or iPads do not offer many customization options, but with Jailbreak, you can make your device fly high.

Unc0ver 5.0.0 Device Compatability List

All Apple A8 – A11 devices running on iOS 13/13.1/13.2/13.3/13.5

iOS 11- 13/13.1/13.2/13.3/13.5 – Apple A12 and A13 Chipsets

– Apple iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone X

iPhone XR

Apple iPhone Xs

Apple iPhone Xs Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPad Mini 5th Gen and iPad Air 3rd Gen/2019

Requirements to install Unc0ver 5.0.0 via Cydia Impactor

The latest version

Create a full backup of your iPhone/iPad using iTunes.

You need Apple Developer Account for this method.

for this method. Unc0ver 5.0.0 IPA – Download it from here.

Cydia Impactor – Download it from here.

– Follow the remaining steps carefully.

Download Unc0ver 5.0.0 via Cydia Impactor

On your computer, launch the Cydia Impactor. Connect the iPhone/iPad to the computer. Select your device in the Cydia Impactor now. Drag and drop the Unc0ver 5.0 IPA on to the Cydia Impactor. If the Impactor asks App-Specific Password, get it from your Apple Account > Security and enter it in the impactor along with your Apple ID. Unc0ver 5.0 will be installed now. On your iPhone, go to Settings > General > Device Management > Click on the Profile appearing there and click on Trust > Trust”. Congratulations, Unc0ver 5.0 is now installed via Cydia Impactor.

Jailbreak iOS 13.5 via Unc0ver 5.0.0

On the iPhone/iPad, launch the Unc0ver from the app drawer. Click on the “Jailbreak iOS 13.5” button appearing inside Unc0ver. Unc0ver process will run and show you the results. Once Jailbroken, go back to the apps and launch Cydia. Start installing the compatible tweaks now, that’s all.

Final Notes

As mentioned earlier, this is a semi-tethered Jailbreak method which means you will lose the Jailbreak as you restart the device. But in such a case, you would just run the Unc0ver again and click on the Jailbreak button. It will bring back all the tweaks and everything back on the device. Also keep in mind that Jailbreak is a legal process and does not have any harsh implications. If at any point, you want to unjailbreak your device, you can simply run the Unc0ver app and click on the unjailbreak button. Otherwise, you can just install new firmware via iTunes.